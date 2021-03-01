Filipinos welcome fast food chain’s new beverage offerings amid hot weather

A homegrown fast food chain’s new beverage offerings were welcomed by Filipinos amid the hot weather prevailing in the country.

Jollibee on Monday announced that it is serving ice-cold drinks to help the public cool down as temperatures continue to rise in the first month of the Philippines’ hot dry season.

Called the creamy caramel float, it is topped with soft-serve vanilla sundae and drizzled with caramel syrup. The drink is available in two variants—coffee and caramel.

“This summer, everyone will surely look for sweet thirst-quenchers that can make them feel good and refreshed during the warm weather,” Jollibee marketing director Mari Aldecoa said in a release.

“We’re excited to give them a new way to do just that with our Coffee and Choco Creamy Caramel Floats—and we look forward to these being their new favorites!” she added.

The caramel floats are available in their branches at P49.

Filipinos can also have it delivered to their doorsteps by ordering through the Jollibee delivery app, its website, its hotline number #87000 or food delivery services GrabFood and foodpanda.

The beverages were warmly received by Filipinos who commented that it is apt to be ordered during hot and humid days.

“Oh wow. Gusto ko ‘yan… Since mainit ang panahon,” a Facebook user said in response to the post.

“Caramel is (heart emoji). Thank you Jollibee, for this summer offering!! Great news indeed!” another online user exclaimed.

Last week, Filipinos have begun to experience humid weather after encountering a year-high temperature drop in Metro Manila and Baguio City.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said that the country will experience hot weather on Monday as the northeast monsoon or “amihan” continues to weaken.

Science organization Earth Shaker Philippines said that the high temperatures are caused by “easterlies” or the warm winds coming from the Pacific Ocean.