‘Sundin ang tibok ng puso’: Excerpt from Lualhati Bautista’s viral post gets turned into a shirt

A local retail brand has collaborated with renowned novelist Lualhati Bautista in light of the Women’s Month.

A Filipino merch brand Linya-Linya, also a creative content creator, celebrated Bautista’s achievements through a collab shirt.

For this team-up, they turned an excerpt from Bautista’s viral social media post last December that sends out a message of hope into a limited edition shirt.

“Sundin ang tibok ng puso. Sundan ang sariling bahaghari,” the line reads.

Ali Sangalang, creative director of Linya-Linya said Bautista’s words were handpicked for a reason.

“This exact line resonated with us because whatever situation we’re in, we can always do something to create positive change. Imbes magpalunod sa ingay ng nangyayari sa labas, kailangan lang pakinggan ang sinasabi ng loob,” he said.

Known for her early literary and publicized works, namely “Dekada ’70,” “GAPO” and “Bata, Bata… Pa’no Ka Ginawa?” Bautista, also an political critic, kept up with the times and managed to expand her influence through sharing her gift through social media.

More than advocating for the art of writing, Bautista works have contributed to raising awareness in social justice and fighting for the Filipinos.

Asked about the inspiration behind the line, Bautista said she considers it as a personal message.

“Maging malaya lagi na magpasiya. Hindi ‘yung mga ginawa natin ang dapat nating pagsisihan kundi ‘yung mga bagay na ginusto at pinangarap natin pero hindi natin ginawa. Dahil marahil natakot tayo, maraming tanong sa isip natin, o nag-isip tayo na baka mabigo lang,” the acclaimed writer said.

“Tayo higit sa lahat ang dapat manalig sa sarili nating kakayahan. ‘Di ba sinasabi na sa dulo ng bahaghari ay naroon ang pot of gold? Hindi ko ibig sabihing salapi o ano pang materyal na kayamanan. Higit dito ay ang kasiyahan na kumukumpleto sa atin bilang tao na nagpapatibay pa sa pananalig natin sa sarili. Naipagmamalaki natin ang ating sarili.” Bautista refers to our personal happiness that neither monetary nor material wealth can match as our own pot of gold through achieving such happiness, we can strengthen our self-belief,” she explained.

The content channel and retail brand said they saw this as an opportunity to work with Bautista and remind the younger generation of her works that has contributed to the country’s progress.

Fans of Bautista were ecstatic to see one of their authors in a shirt collaboration.

“OMG isa sa mga paborito kong author,” a Twitter user said.

“Nice! Addutucart ko na!” a Facebook user said.

Musician Ebe Dancel was also among those who commented.

Meanwhile, some fans said they are looking forward to more shirts bearing Bautista’s works.

“Sana po ay meron ng lines from Gapo or Sixty in the City,” one Facebook user suggested.