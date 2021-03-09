Unli meals? Popular convenience store teases public by sharing buffet restaurant’s logo

A popular convenience store in the country teased the public of an upcoming collaboration by sharing a logo of a luxury buffet restaurant on social media.

7-Eleven Philippines on Sunday shared a blurred picture of some of its food products and accompanied it with a logo of Vikings Philippines peeking underneath.

“Take a peek at what we’re cooking up. Mahuhulaan n’yo ba kung ano ang paparating sa 7-Eleven? Abangan ang balita on March 10!” the convenience store said on Facebook.

Filipinos wasted no time sharing their wild guesses about the potential food offerings following the post.

“Unli Draft Beer yata, mga katagay,” a Facebook user wrote in the comments section.

“Unli siopao and hakdog (hotdog),” another online user said with a laughing-with-tears emoji.

“Unli busog meal sa halagang 29 pesos,” wrote a different Filipino with the same emoji.

“Unli wagyu po ba?” another Facebook user commented.

The same post was seen in the buffet restaurant’s Instagram account.

“Take a peek at what we’re cooking up. Mahuhulaan n’yo ba kung ano ang paparating sa @711ph ? Abangan ang balita on March 10!” Vikings said on its post.

7-11 is known for offering to-go meals that can be easily consumed, especially to those who have busy schedules and have no time to dine in establishments.

Meanwhile, the luxury buffet is known for offering party platters and various food selections from Europe, the Americas and different parts of Asia.

Some of Vikings’ branches were however, temporarily closed during the enhanced community quarantine period. Some reopened in June sans the buffer and with new measures in place.

Reports said the food establishment introduced “an order-all-you-can system so that diners can still “experience unlimited feasting from a wide array of choice but in a safe manner.”