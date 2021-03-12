How LA police department division reacted to fake driver’s license with Duterte pic

The Hollywood Division of the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a post shared by its co-division which featured a fake driver’s license using the Philippine president’s face as the picture.

LA’s Rampart Area Community Police Station on Wednesday shared a picture of someone’s license which they called a “fake ID” as it did not have the signature bearer’s image but of someone else’s.

“Vice Officers recognized the picture used on a fake ID, to be that of the President of the Philippines. Good thing our officers patrol Historic Filipino Town and are up to speed. Nice try,” its Twitter account said.

The fake license features a signature of a certain “Norman D.”

Vice Officers recognized the picture used on a fake ID, to be that of the President of the Philippines. Good thing our Officers patrol Historic Filipino Town and are up to speed. Nice try 😂🥊🇵🇭 💯@LAPDALopez @LabradaAl @LAPDHQ @TFALpodcast pic.twitter.com/YhGkn01BEx — LAPD Rampart (@LAPDRampart) March 10, 2021

LAPD Rampart is a police station that patrols the areas of Echo Park, Silverlake, Angelino Heights, East Hollywood, Rampart Village, Koreatown, Lafayette Park, Macarthur Park, Pico-Union, Temple-Beaudry, Virgil Village, and the Westlake District and Historic Filipinotown in California.

Historic Filipinotown, also know as HiFi, is a neighborhood in Los Angeles located on the cusp of Echo Park and Silver Lake, just west of Downtown LA.

It is an ethnic enclave in the city which has long been a place where Filipino-Americans thrived.

Meanwhile, LAPD’s Hollywood Community Police Station saw LAPD Rampart’s tweet and reacted through the microblogging platform.

President Rodrigo Duterte has made headlines in international media for his controversial comments, profanity-laden remarks and actions involving overseas Filipino workers which include kissing a Filipina on the lips.