Miss Grand International 2020 Japan bet dons Filipino-designed Kokeshi doll, robot anime nat’l costume

(UPDATED 12:10 p.m.) A Filipino fashion designer created the futuristic national costume worn by Miss Grand International 2020 Japan bet Ruri Saji for the pageant being held in Bangkok, Thailand.

During the national costume competition on Wednesday, the Japanese candidate donned a robot-like ensemble with several lights that outline her figure.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, designer Don Cristobal explained that the costume combined the traditional Japanese Kokeshi doll and the futuristic anime robot.

“Japan’s National Costume is a fusion inspired by the KOKESHI which was originally crafted for more than 150 years. The traditional handmade wooden doll is distinguished by a single trunk and head, with its face and clothing painted is preserved through tough times as a toy for children,” Cristobal said.

“From its highly regarded historical origins and cultural association, this minimalist wooden doll turning to a well-structured ANIME ROBOT ensemble showcases Japan’s technological advancements leading the world in the field of robotics since 19th century,” he added.

This attire therefore represented Japan’s history and innovation, according to Cristobal.

“May it be from a traditional wooden doll toy to the most complex mechanical creation, surely this will be one of Japan’s best treasure to share,” he said.

Ruri’s shoes, on the other hand, were designed by Jojo Bragais who is also designed Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray’s ow-iconic national costume boots.

Cristobal also designed the national costume of the previous Miss Grand International Japan candidate Adeline Minatoya in 2019.

Minatoya’s ensemble back then featured the traditional “jūnihitoe” kimono in 12 complex robes which is normally worn in Japan’s royal court.

This year, Japanese bet Ruri shared photos of her outfit on Instagram and tagged Cristobal’s account in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RURI SAJI 佐治瑠璃 🇯🇵🌸 (@missgrandjapan2020_ruri)

In Miss Grand Internationals’ Facebook page, Ruri’s photo earned more than 16,000 reactions and 498 shares, as of writing.

The Philippine representative for the pageant is Samantha Bernardo who wore a Philippine Eagle-inspired attire in gold.

It was designed by another Filipino designer Patrick Isorena.