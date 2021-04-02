Manila Cathedral suggests rites families can observe at home for Holy Week

The Manila Cathedral listed down rites that families can observe for Holy Week in the comfort and safety of their homes as churches remain closed in the Greater Manila Area due to the continued threats of COVID-19.

The cathedral said that the rites can be done by following their live stream of celebrations with some suggestions of rituals that family members can do at home.

Prayers can also be done with the head of the family leading it and following the Easter Triduum Celebrations in the absence of a priest.

“We go back to the experience of the early Church when Christians gather to worship at home. This is an opportune time to encourage families to pray at home. The head of the family leads the household in prayer,” the cathedral said.

The rites are prepared by the Manila Archdiocesan Liturgical Commission.

To families who will follow the live stream celebrations of the cathedral, they are encouraged to consider the following activities:

Maundy Thursday (Evening Mass of the Lord’s Supper)

After following the celebration online, the head of the family washes the feet of the family members. After which, they pray for each other so that they can be strengthened and united by the spirit of compassion and service.

Family members are encouraged to gather the money or goods which were fruits of their Lenten penance. They can send this to their parish, to any charitable institution or to a poor family in their community.

They can share a family meal.

Good Friday

Members of the family are invited to listen intently to the proclamation in the Passion Narrative, reflect and even share their reflections with each other.

They can venerate the crucifix at home.

Anything during the day, they are encouraged to pray the Stations of the Cross.

Holy Saturday

Family members can gather before or after breakfast and pray the morning prayer with the atmosphere of keeping vigil at the tomb of Jesus Christ.

They are encouraged to maintain silence and reflect while awaiting the Easter feast.

Easter Vigil

Families should prepare a candle that can serve as the family Easter candle and a reminder of the triumph of the Paschal Mystery in any human struggle in crisis.

Family members can participate in the Renewal of Baptismal Promises. After this, they can trace the sign of the cross at each other’s foreheads.

A family meal is shared after the celebration.

Easter Sunday

The family Easter candle is lit.

Family members participate in the Renewal of Baptismal Promises. They can also trace the sign of the cross at each other’s foreheads.

The complete rites for the Holy Week can be downloaded from the cathedral’s Facebook post containing the links.

Meanwhile, below is the complete schedule of the cathedral’s liturgical celebrations and special programming for the Holy Week, Paschal Triduum and Easter Sunday.