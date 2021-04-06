Food delivery rider a victim of prank order of milk teas from Malabon

Another food delivery rider was victimized by a prank order in Malabon City after he ordered cups of milk tea for a customer which was left unpaid.

The Potrero Police Community Precinct of the Malabon Police Station said that a rider of foodpanda approached them last Sunday to report a prank by a customer.

The police officers were on checkpoint duty along Gov. Pascual Avenue in Barangay Potrero at that time.

According to the Potrero Police Sub-Station, its officers and members of the Malabon Public Safety and Traffic Management Office contributed funds to buy the milk teas from the rider instead.

Last year, several reports of delivery riders being pranked by customers of food delivery apps surfaced.

These usually happen to orders of food items paid via cash instead of credit cards since riders needed to go to the customer first before the transaction can be completed.

However, others intentionally mislead the rider by not showing up at all or by giving the wrong address, leaving the orders unpaid.

A bill that aims to penalize bogus food and grocery orders through delivery apps has been filed in the Congress to protect riders from such instances.