‘Ang nakasanayan ay hindi laging tama’: Kara David lists down commonly misused Filipino words in tutorial video

Award-winning journalist Kara David released a tutorial video about commonly misused Filipino words on her YouTube channel on Sunday.

The ten-minute video titled “Tutorial: Commonly Misused Filipino Words” featured the words Filipino words “kumusta,” “palang,” “nalang,” “sakin” “parin” and “nanaman.”

Days later, the video reached Facebook users who then encouraged fellow Filipinos to watch it.

It was entertainment page CinemaBravo that posted screenshots of the video on Tuesday.

In the caption, the page quoted David, saying: “Ang nakasanayan ay hindi laging tama. Huwag tayong masanay sa mali. Masanay tayo sa tama.”

As of writing, the post garnered more than 59,000 shares; 39,000 reactions and 1,500 comments.

In the comments section, Facebook users were thankful for the screenshots of David’s tutorial.

“Malaking help ito, marami kasi ang nalilito rin at kapag nagsulat ng isang pangungusap ay medyo malilito ka na. Lalo na rin kung maalam ka sa ganito. Malaki rin tulong nito para sa mga manunulat na nalilito rin sa tamang paggamit ng mga nakasulat na salita sa litrato,” one user said.

Some Filipinos, however, argued that that the words mentioned may not necessarily be misused provided the context.

“Helpful as a refresher but something to note that language evolves. Imagine people saying ‘kamusta’ isn’t correct because it supposedly is ‘kumusta’ from ‘como estas.’ Or like saying the proper use of ‘nina’ considering people almost only use ‘nila,’” one user commented.

One Facebook user also pointed out that such grammar rules are not effective if Filipinos could not understand each other.

“Ang wika po ay para sa pakikipag-ugnayan. Kaya anuman ang gamitin nating salita-kahit pa tama sa semantiks, pagkakaconstruct kung di naman tayo naintindihan, hindi pa din epektib ang wika na ginamit,” the user said.

David through her personal Facebook account also commented under the social media post and took notice of the arguments on grammar rules.

She encouraged them to watch the entire video for context.

“Salamat sa pag-screengrab. Pero mas mainam po sana kung mapanood ang buong video at hindi lang screengrab. Para mas may konteksto,” she said.

David also hoped that with the correct use of words, Filipinos can understand one another better in conversations and in texts.

“Ang sa akin lang naman, kung marami sa atin ang grammar nazi sa Ingles, hindi ba dapat din tayong maging mas masinop sa Filipino? Lalo pa kung ito’y lalabas sa balita. Isa pa language is for communication. Hindi ba’t mas magkakaintindihan tayo kapag alam natin ang tamang kahulugan ng mga salita?” she wrote.

David is a recipient of local and international awards for her documentaries throughout her career.

In 2010, she won the prestigious George Foster Peabody Award for her documentary about the Mangyan tribe.

In 2007, the broadcast journalist-educator was also recognized as one of The Outstanding Young Men of the Philippines.