Fans laud Star Magic for standing up vs bashing of talents’ children

Filipinos backed the statement of Star Magic about child bashing released after some of their artists’ children received threats and scathing comments on social media.

ABS-CBN’s talent management arm on Wednesday released a statement addressing the issue following recent incidents that involved children of some of its talents like Carlo Aquino and Janella Salvador and Markus Paterson.

“Star Magic is deeply concerned about the bashing and threats directed to our artists’ young children on social media. These posts are not only irresponsible and unnecessary, but they are also downright heartless and cruel,” the agency said.

“We stand with our artists in calling out these people, who may be liable for violating the law against child abuse (Republic Act 7610) and existing libel laws. We will not hesitate in seeking legal action to make sure these individuals, whose posts have already caused undue hurt and trauma, will learn their lesson,” it added.

The statement was posted in two languages.

This was welcomed by fans who urged social media users to “be responsible” whenever they use the internet, especially in terms of commenting.

“Finally!!! Thank you for this (praying emoji). To all the bashers out there na below the belt na at may (kasama) pang threat, remember may REPUBLIC ACT 7610 na po,” a Twitter user said in response to the statement.

“Thanks to Star Magic Family for doing this. Pls. spread positivity and love. And let’s support each other,” another online user wrote.

“Finally, the one that we’ve been wanting for,” a different Filipino commented.

“Thank you to the management for speaking up about this. Bashing an artist shouldn’t be normalized,” a Twitter user likewise said.

Republic Act 7610 is the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act which protects children from “child prostitution and other sexual abuse; child trafficking, obscene publications and indecent shows; other acts of abuse; and circumstances which endanger child survival and normal development.”

Recently, Aquino and his partner Trina Candaza called out a social media user who threatened to kill their seven-month-old daughter in an Instagram message.

The actor shared some of the messages and responded: “Ful-grown adults who make fake accounts to do this. Ano na ang nangyari sa mundong ito. Papano kayo pinalaki ng mga magulang ninyo? Magkano sinasahod niyo para gawin ito? Worth it ba?”

Candaza also reshared his post on her own account, calling the basher “salot” or a pest.

Celebrity couple Salvador and Paterson’s newborn son was also bashed online for his physical appearance.

READ: ‘Not a right to be rude’: Janella Salvador, Markus Paterson slam ‘haters’ of newborn son Jude

The actress, out of ire, exposed one of the bashers on her account which prompted the online user to issue an apology.

“Social media, freedom of speech and having your own opinion DO NOT give you the right to be rude and to cyber-bully. Some of you really need to learn your lesson, so be ready for your consequence,” Salvador tweeted before.