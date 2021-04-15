‘Good for 4?’ Fast food chain acknowledges feedback on alleged insufficient serving size of fries bucket

A homegrown fast-food giant acknowledged online feedback about the serving size of the fries bucket, its latest food item on the menu.

Jollibee on Thursday announced that Filipinos can now enjoy a bigger offering of one of its most popular products, the Jolly Crispy Fries.

The new product is “good for sharing for up to 4 people.”

“One of Jollibee’s most popular products are the Jolly Crispy Fries, so we’re happy to give people more of it to share with their loved ones in the new Jolly Crispy Fries Bucket!” Mari Aldecoa, Jollibee’s assistant vice-president for complementary products, said in a release.

“It’s sure to satisfy families and even housemates whenever they’re bonding!” she added.

Some Filipinos who have already ordered the product following the announcement shared their reviews of the product on social media. One of these made its way to local Reddit, where it reached the trending list.

It featured a photo of an individual who ordered the food item and attempted to measure its size.

A Facebook user also shared a picture of the product after ordering it and suggested that others should buy the fast food chain’s “large fries” offering instead.

“Bili na lang kayo ng large fries. Kakabukas lang to,” she said.

The Facebook user’s comment was spotted by a representative of the fast food chain a few hours after.

“We’re sorry to hear this, Nicole. Don’t worry, we’ll let our team know about your feedback. Hopefully, we can bring you better products and services on your next visits. Thank you!” a reply from Jollibee reads.

The Facebook user acknowledged the reply and clarified that she was “not bashing.”

“Thank you Jollibee!” she added.

A QSR manager of the fast food chain also shared a photo of the product amid the complaints.

“Sa mga gusto pong mag-order, eto po itsura niya. Newly cooked and served hot. Please visit us at Jollibee Niog,” Nikki Calingay wrote on Facebook.

Calingay said in the comments section that the bucket fries is equivalent to “four regular fries.”

“Kaya good for 4,” he added with a smiling face emoji.

The crispy fries bucket can be availed by ordering it through the Jollibee delivery app, its website, its hotline number #87000 or food delivery services GrabFood and foodpanda.