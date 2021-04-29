These TikTok videos teach Filipinos how to be more eco-conscious this Earth Month

Content creators on TikTok shared ways on how Filipinos can be more eco-conscious as the global community marks the Earth Month this April.

Environmental advocate and actress Antoinette Taus encouraged the public to opt for reusable materials and “refuse” single-use plastics.

These can be done by bringing tumblers instead of buying water bottles, opting for ecobags in grocery shopping instead of availing plastic bags and bringing reusable straws instead of availing its plastic counterpart in restaurants and cafes.

Another content creator shared how one can easily create a do-it-yourself nightlamp with the help of recyclable materials instead of splurging on one.

A TikToker also shared tips on how Filipinos on-the-go can easily fold their trash and keep it instead of throwing it in inappropriate places.

TikTok said that the platform, which allows for creative expression, has become a means for people to put a spotlight on their advocacies through content that is both informative and entertaining.

“With this, creators are able to keep others informed on issues that they are passionate about,” the app said on a release.

For this month, issues on the environment take the front seat as the world commemorates Earth Month, which is highlighted on the Earth Day on April 22.

Earth Day marks the anniversary of the birth of the modern environmental movement in 1970. It gave a voice to the emerging public consciousness about the state of the planet.

Today, the movement is recognized as a day of action to change human behavior and create global, national and local policy changes in the environment.