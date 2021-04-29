Hospicio de San Jose Orphanage COVID-19 lockdown prompts calls for donations

Social media users are calling for donations for an island welfare institution in Manila that was placed under lockdown due to the number of COVID-19 cases.

Catholic radio station Radyo Veritas on Thursday reported that 14 staff and four elderly residents of the Hospicio de San Jose Orphanage have contracted the virus.

One of the seniors has already died.

As such, all of the individuals in the compound are undergoing swab tests and no one is allowed to go out.

The orphanage, which is under the management of the Sisters of the Daughters of Charity, is located in Isla de Convalecencia, a small island surrounded by Pasig River.

It can only be accessed through the Ayala Bridge in the San Miguel district of Manila.

According to the report, the nuns are afraid that their supplies during lockdown wouldn’t be enough for the orphanage’s 450 individuals which include children and the elderly.

“They are running out of food because nobody is donating to them and the sisters are worried about the children and elders,” a Facebook post from the Archdiocesan Shrine of Santo Niño–Tondo reads.

“They are appealing to your kind generosity. Sister Marce prefers assistance in kind especially food. The babies and elders need diapers. Children need milk,” it added.

A student-volunteer said donations in kind are particularly appreciated which can be in the form of foods like canned food, infant meals, milk for babies, toddlers and adults, rice, bread and noodles.

Hygiene kits would also be appreciated, including diapers, medicine and medical equipment like personal protective equipment suits and face masks.

Meanwhile, Filipinos took to social media to pool donations for the orphanage, especially since it does not have its own Facebook page.

SAAN AABOT ANG 88 PESOS MO? Hello everyone, I have been moved to answer the call for donations for Hospicio de San Jose Orphanage. They are more or less 450 persons – children, elderly and staff – in lockdown. We are trying to pool some resources together so we can donate pic.twitter.com/yNG3dDDM0s — XPO, JD. 🧈 (@XyzaPaola) April 29, 2021

“30 packed food per day as long as our resources may last. Ang isang food pack ay nagkakahalaga ng 88 pesos. A little help goes a long way. Will be posting the fruits of your donations here for full transparency,” Twitter user @XyzaPaola shared.

“If you have been moved as I am (kahit kalabit ‘yan, ‘yun na rin ‘yon), please PM me for more details,” she added.

Another Twitter user encouraged Filipinos who have the means to donate to directly drop them off at the orphanage.

‼️Urgent call for donations in kind‼️ Food and water

Milk (non-formula) and diapers for the children

Breastmilk for the infants You can click this link for their location: Hospicio de San Jose

(02) 8734 2366https://t.co/3lpvKXD26N. You can deliver donations directly to them. https://t.co/laLZtByssc — 미셸 (@ChiliMedley) April 29, 2021

The Archdiocesan Shrine of Santo Niño–Tondo said that those interested can course the donations to Sister Marcelita Catarina D.C. at Hospicio de San Jose, Ayala Bridge, Quiapo, San Miguel, Manila.

She may be reached at 0908 865 0251, 0945 481 8930, and through e-mail at mspg.evidente@gmail.com.

Monetary donations may also be sent through BPI M.H. Del Pilar branch, Hospicio de San Jose (8103-0986-62) or Metrobank UN Avenue branch, Hospicio de San Jose (175-3-17550678-1).

People are requested to e-mail their deposit slips to mspg.evidente@gmail.com so that they can be issued an official receipt.

The orphanage may also be reached at 873-42366.

The Hospicio de San Jose is the country’s first social welfare agency that has been a home for orphans, people with special needs and the elderly throughout its history.