PSA: Twitter users with less than 1,000 followers can now host their own audio rooms

Twitter users with less than a thousand followers can still host conversations on its newest feature in the platform which is designed to let people talk about what’s happening live.

The microblogging platform introduced Spaces last year which gives users the chance to have live audio conversations with a limited group.

It has gathered different feedbacks since its launch and one of the improvements that were made is allowing users who have 600 or more followers to host their own audio rooms—regardless if they are Android or Apple users.

“Based on what we’ve learned so far, these accounts are likely to have a good experience hosting live conversations because of their existing audience,” Twitter Philippines said in a release.

“Before bringing the ability to create a Space to everyone, we’re focused on learning more, making it easier to discover Spaces, and helping people enjoy them with a great audience,” it added.

Spaces allows Twitter users to have real and open conversations “with the authenticity and nuance” and the “depth and power” that only a human voice can bring.

“Spaces are for small and intimate conversations with just a few others, or for big discussions about what’s unfolding right now with thousands of listeners,” the platform said.

mic on 🎙️ tap in Ang Twitter Spaces ay available na sa mas nakararami! Pwede ka na mag tap in upang makasali or makapag host ng Space. pic.twitter.com/kdiyOfTcQG — Twitter Philippines (@TwitterPH) May 4, 2021

Twitter has also released a new management page for easier hosting of conversations, as well as introduced the ability for the host to mute all speakers at the same time.

It also added the laughing emoji in its set of reactions to the feature following several users’ requests.

The platform is set to introduce more features such as multi-hosting and the ability for hosts to charge for access for monetary support.

It will also allow users to set reminders for upcoming Spaces they don’t want to miss.

“People already come to Twitter to talk about what’s happening. You’ve always followed people for their Tweets, now Spaces lets you hear their voices and talk about what’s happening now and what’s most important to you – live,” the platform said.