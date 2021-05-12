‘Duck, cover, hold’ reminder issued anew after magnitude 5.8 tremor felt in Metro Manila, nearby provinces

A youth-oriented science organization reminded Filipinos of the basic safety protocols during tremors after a magnitude 5.8 earthquake was felt in Metro Manila and some parts of the Southern Tagalog Region.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology at 9:09 a.m. recorded a quake of tectonic origin near Abra de Ilog in Occidental Mindoro. It has a depth of 110 kilometers.

PHIVOLCS said that aftershocks are expected.

This has prompted the hashtags “#earthquake” and “#lindol” to land on local Twitter’s top trending list on Wednesday morning.

Those who felt the tremor include some residents in the Greater Manila Area and the Southern Tagalog Region.

Science organization Earth Shaker Philippines reminded the public to practice the “duck, cover, and hold” protocol instead of tweeting or posting on social media about it.

⚠️REMINDER TO ALL⚠️ ✔️ Duck, Cover, and Hold on

❌Tweet, Duck, Cover, and Hold on#LindolPH #EarthquakePH — Earth Shaker PH (@earthshakerph) May 12, 2021

The “duck, cover, and hold” is an earthquake safety procedure that increases the chances of surviving the tremor.

PHIVOLCS also calls it the “drop, cover, and hold” procedure.

During the earthquake, individuals are advised to drop whatever they are doing and duck to the nearest table or a structure that can protect them from any potential debris that may fall.