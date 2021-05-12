Cropped? Miss Grand Philippines Samantha Bernardo’s courtesy call photos earn buzz

Social media users noticed that a portrait of President Rodrigo Duterte was excluded in some pictures shared by Miss Grand International 2020 first runner-up Samantha Bernardo on her Facebook account

On Tuesday, the 28-year-old beauty queen shared the photos of her courtesy call at the Philippine Embassy in Thailand after representing the country in the Bangkok-based beauty pageant last March.

Samantha is set to return to Manila on May 12 after participating in the competition and attending post-pageant activities.

She donned a bright yellow gown and her runner-up crown in the beauty pageant when she visited the embassy and the Filipino community in The Land of Smiles.

Samantha also showed her Filipino pride by having her pictures taken with the Philippine flag.

In one of her posts, Samantha shared some lines from the patriotic oath recited after singing the national anthem.

“Iniibig kong Pilipinas, aking lupang sinilangan..” the beauty queen wrote.

When Samantha shared her photos on social media, some of her fans noticed another portrait behind her that featured part of the Philippine president, which they alleged was “cropped.”

“We love you Sam! Thanks for cropping the crap,” a Facebook user wrote in the comments section with a heart emoji.

“The shade on this one is even darker than Avril Lavigne’s eyeliner. Lovin’ the croppin’. Char!” another online user said.

“I love beauty queens more when they know how to crop a photo. Good job, Sam,” a different Filipino wrote.

A look at other pictures

In another Facebook post, Samantha shared more photos that featured the full portraits in the Philippine embassy office.

The one nearest the flag was a portrait of Vice President Leni Robredo.

Duterte’s portrait sits in the middle, which is also slightly elevated from the two officials.

On the other side is the portrait of the Philippines’ top diplomat, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr.

The Palawan beauty also posed with the three portraits in full view in one of her Instagram posts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Grand Philippines 2020 🇵🇭 (@samanthabernardo__)

Samantha, while in Thailand, was tapped to be the special mentor and trainer to Miss Grand Phrae 2021 and Miss Grand Nam 2021 for the forthcoming Miss Grand Thailand 2021.

The next Miss Grand International pageant will be held by the end of the year.