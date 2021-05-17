‘Go Ibyang,’ ‘Laban Pilipinas’ dominate Twitter Philippines as Filipinos rally behind Rabiya Mateo

The phrase “Go Ibyang” started to dominate local Twitter conversations on the much-anticipated pageant day, in support of Miss Universe Philippines Rabiya Mateo.

As of writing, the phrase has over 3,600 tweets on the micro-blogging platform.

Miss Universe Philippines also released stunning photos of the Ilongga beauty wearing the Philippine crown with pearls last Sunday, May 16.

It was captioned with: “Rally behind our queen, Philippines! Tomorrow we fight for our 5th Miss Universe crown.”

Her supporters also started trending other hashtags and phrases including #PHILIPPINES, Laban Pilipinas, Bring Home the Crown and #AribaRabiya.

They also shared photos and social cards featuring Rabiya to show their support and admiration for the Philippine delegate’s recent performances on the competition.

Tomorrow this queen will make us proud. RABIYA AngHulingBira pic.twitter.com/hxpiLASxBM — Lilo (@LoveAndddi) May 16, 2021

“Go Ibyang, please remind them why we are a Pageant Powerhouse. May the odds be ever in your favor. Laban lang!” one user wrote.

“While on the other hand our very own Ms. Universe Philippines outshined them all as she showcase her uniqueness above all. Go Ibyang! 5th crown for the Philippines,” another user wrote.

Others quoted recent inspiring remarks from Rabiya.

“I may or I may not win the crown but one thing is for sure, I’m gonna make you all proud.” – Rabiya Mateo, Philippines, Miss Universe 2020 ❤️💙💛 RABIYA AngHulingBira #AribaRabiya #MissUniverse2020 pic.twitter.com/KowX4dQl0O — Hey Jude! 😉 (@HeyJLF) May 16, 2021

Amid the cheers for her to get the crown, some Filipinos shared that they will continue to be proud of her regardless of the results.

“No matter what, we are proud of you Rabiya! Go ibyang! We Filipinos are by your side today!” one user said.

“Win or lose, thank you for doing your best. Go Ibyang!” another user wrote.