‘We are winners’: Miss Romania cheers on fellow Miss Universe candidates

Despite failing to advance to the top 21 of Miss Universe 2020, Romania’s Bianca Lorena Tirsin celebrated with her fellow candidates at the backstage of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

She called them “winners.”

“Maybe we are not in the top 21 but we are winners,” Bianca said in an Instagram video.

“And you, universe will hear of us— of each and every one of us, because we want to leave something behind of us. And you will hear our names really loud and clear,” she added.

Her fellow Miss Universe bets could be heard cheering on the background.

Miss Universe Canada Nova Stevens, who earlier made headlines after she revealed that she received racist remarks, chimed in the cheer and started singing Beyonce’s “Run the World (Girls).”

Fellow candidates in the video also responded to the song in unison as Nova leads.

READ: Miss Universe Canada asks public to stop generalizing Filipinos as ‘racists’ after post calling out harsh comments

Bianca tagged 11 Miss Universe bets who were part of the video.

These are:

Vanessa Velásquez – El Salvador

Cristiana Silva – Portugal

Lenka Nemer – Bolivia

Lola de los Santos Bicco – Uruguay

Nova Stevens – Canada

Vanessa Castro – Paraguay

Carmen Isabel Jaramillo – Panama

Amanda Petri – Denmark

Radinela Chusheva – Bulgaria

Christina Lasasimma – Laos

Natalia Piguła – Poland

Philippine bet Rabiya Mateo who finished at the top 21 round of the competition likewise said “they are all queens.”

More than 70 beauties from various territories and countries across the world competed for the Miss Universe crown where Mexico’s Andrea Meza emerged as the titleholder.

RELATED: ‘A beautiful start of something new’: Rabiya Mateo celebrates Miss Universe Top 21 finish

