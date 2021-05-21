Rundown: Summer food deals to beat the heat

With spontaneous travels and vacation plans put on hold by the pandemic for safety reasons, some are just savoring their much-needed summer breaks at home.

To beat the heat, several food delivery services are offering promos to help you still enjoy your summer break without breaking the bank.

Foodpanda

For the whole month of May, users of food delivery service Foodpanda can key in these voucher codes to enjoy discounts and free delivery on their favorite services.

FUNSUMMER code lets customers enjoy cool concoctions or try out dishes from a new restaurant for delivery that gives new customers P100 off for a minimum spend of P299.

On the other hand, new users who want to pick up their meal choices can tap PICKUPSUMMER when they order to avail of P100 off for a minimum spend of only P450. Others can key in BEATTHEHEAT codeto enjoy a P100 discount until May 29.

Aside from the food deals, the partner shops of this delivery service also offer a variety of products ranging from pantry essentials to the latest beauty and wellness trends. By using its SHOPSFD code, customers can avail of free delivery with a minimum spend of P150.

GrabFood PH

Another delivery service, GrabFood Philippines, is offering summer deals daily.

Users may get 50% off and indulge in Asian classics by using the code TASTETHEWORLD when ordering from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until supplies daily.

It is also offering daily discounts on its suLEAT Savers choices where one can order refreshing drinks among others.

DeliRush

Lastly, food delivery service DeliRush likewise offers a variety of meal choices.

First-time users of its app can get P100 off on their first order.

Despite the summer turning into a staycation, families can still enjoy by enjoying these food deals.

Families can hold ice cream party at home to survive the heat, feast on barbecue with their favorite flame-grilled food delivered or even hold a watch party while munching on your favorite comfort food. —Rosette Adel

