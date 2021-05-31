‘God’ responds to Duterte’s ‘divine intervention’ comment on VP bid

President Rodrigo Duterte is leaving it up divine intervention when it comes to a possible plan on running for vice president in the next national elections.

Chief presidential legal counsel Salvador Panelo, who used to be Duterte’s spokesperson, said in a May 25 interview that the president would only be open to run as a vice-president in 2022 “if the clamor is strong.”

“I asked him. This was his answer: I leave it to God… (Those were) his exact words,” Panelo said to One News’ “The Chiefs” program.

He has been floating the idea of a “Duterte-Duterte” tandem in the 2022 polls, in which Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio would be the presidential candidate.

It was reported that she might run in 2034 and not next year.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said the idea of a “Duterte-Duterte” tandem was just Panelo’s “personal opinion.”

Duterte is very eager to finish his term and come home to his hometown Davao, Roque said.

Following this, a parody account with the username of @TheTweetOfGod responded to the news report with one word.

The post has earned more than 8,000 likes on the microblogging platform as of this writing.

The account is run by American comedy writer David Javerbaum who has adapted it to a podcast called “Godcast.”

He used to be a writer and a producer of “The Daily Show” and “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”