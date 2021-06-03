Local cheese brand’s new commercial features teleserye-like family reunion of product mascots

A local cheese company released an odd commercial that showed a dramatic family reunion among its cheese varieties.

Danes Cheese released the video last week, on May 28. As of writing, it has since garnered over 1.6 million views and 15,000 reactions.

The caption read: “Danes Cheese Commercial – New Flavors: Grocery lang dapat, ba’t may pasabog?”

In the short clip, a mascot that represented its current bestseller named “Danes Cheese with Real Bacon Bits” was just unpacking grocery packs when he met his three other siblings who grew up with different mothers.

The siblings that represented the new flavors are named “Danes Cheese with Chili Cheese,” “Danes Cheese with Herb and Garlic Cheese,” and “Danes Cheese with Sweet and Creamy Cheese.”

Similar to a scene from a Philippine teleserye, it turns out their father named “Daddy Danes” had four different wives and children.

When the three new mascots confronted him, his current wife or partner named “Mommy Bacon” also joined in. However, the father merely dismissed them and said: “Hindi ko sila kilala, babe!”

In the comments section, social media users expressed their amusement and praised the unique advertisement.

“Bwisit natawa talaga ako dun sa sinabi ng narrator commercial to hindi teleserye,” a Facebook user wrote.

“Add to cart all flavors dahil sa commercial na ito, genius ang nag isip ng concept, catchy at witty,” another online user said.

Others particularly found the last scene where the father desperately tried to get in their car the most hilarious.

“Hirap makapasok s sasakyan dun aq natwa nice one,” one user said.

The witty advertisement was the brand’s collaboration with advertising agency GIGIL. This is also the agency responsible for odd, viral commercials from homegrown brands in the past such as RC Cola, Orocan and Julie’s Bakeshop.