Adopt responsibly: Local animal rescue group to hold adoption drive in Metro Manila

A non-profit animal rescue group recently announced that it would hold a physical adoption drive in Metro Manila.

Last May 26, the group called “PAWSsion Project” shared an adorable video of their cat shelter as part of their call to join them in responsible rescue of abandoned animals.

The video has since caught the attention of cat lovers on Facebook.

As of writing, it gained 448,000 views and 37,000 reactions wherein most of which were positive. There were 17,000 heart emojis, 15,000 likes and 3,500 care emojis.

The video could be found here.

In the nearly eight-minute video titled “Our happy place,” the group featured an afternoon with the cats in their shelter in Bulacan where one of the volunteers introduced some of the cats to the viewers.

The volunteer said the adoption drive will be held soon and that details of the event will also be announced soon.

Meanwhile, in the video caption, the group lamented that they could not attend to all the requests for assistance and rescue of abandoned animals they receive on a daily basis, citing they only have two operating facilities for now.

“Every day, we get hundreds and hundreds of reports, rescue requests, animal advocates and even pet owners asking for assistance,” the group said.

“It is without a doubt we want to help all — but that is just really impossible for now. We are a non-profit organization with 3 shelters and over 500 rescues, supporting independent rescuers and small shelters and strayfeeders relying only on donations and our personal funds and resources,” they added.

In line with this, they urged individual pet owners and rescuers to be responsible when they adopt and rescue stray pets.

They noted that giving them home and food is not enough.

“We would like to advocate not just rescuing, but responsible rescuing as it is never enough to just take an animal in. When you rescue an animal, you need to be able to provide their 5 freedoms as well. Our rescues eat minimum two times a day, are vaccinated, spayed and neutered, free roaming and sociable. Be a part of this mission. Rescue. Adopt. Foster. Volunteer. Donate. Advocate — responsibly,” the group said.

PAWSsion Project Foundation was founded in October 2018.

They only have two shelters—in San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan and Victorias, Negros Occidental.

Those who wish to join their cause, whether to adopt, donate, sponsor and volunteer, can access their website for guidelines and donation channels.

In its website, it was stated that the group has more than 1,000 animals rescued, 1,120 spayed and neutered and 500 rehomed.