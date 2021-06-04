Filipino Redditors seek donations to help healthcare workers, small businesses amid pandemic

A group of Filipino Reddit users launched a donation drive for health workers and other front liners in Metro Manila amid the worsening pandemic situation.

Called “R/PH for Healthcare Workers and Filipinos,” the group stated that the cash donations will support various large state-run hospitals in the country.

Their call for donations was posted on Reddit Philippines and Facebook on May 25.

“The rise of COVID-19 cases in the country has put the NCR (National Capital Region) and Greater Manila Area under community quarantine and there’s no sign that this would end soon. It burdens not only the medical community but also the small businesses of our country,” they said.

“In response, our team of Redditors willing to help is asking for donations to help small businesses thrive while also supporting the medical community. These donations would enable the team to buy meals from small businesses for health care professionals,” they added.

The hospitals or health care facilities they will be supporting are:

Lung Center of the Philippines

Amang Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center

Jose Reyes Medical Center

Philippine Heart Center

Philippine General Hospital

Jose Rodriguez Medical Center

Philippine Children’s Medical Center

Veterans Memorial Medical Center

Philippine Orthopedic Center

The donation channels where the public can send their money to and contact information of the Redditors involved are also provided in the post.

For transparency purposes, the group shared on Facebook a spreadsheet of the cash donations they received as of May 27.

“For transparency purposes, you can check out this spreadsheet for your donations. As of May 27, we have PHP 5,300. A separate spreadsheet will be rolled out for the tracking of expenditures,” they said.

The charity group R/PH for Healthcare Workers and Filipinos, shortened to RPH4HCWF, earlier noted that they will prioritize public hospitals first, especially emergency rooms and the COVID-19 triage wards.

“Rest assured that your donations would be in good hands and there would be transparency in every step. With that, we would like to emphasize that our team would be prioritizing the public hospitals first, mainly the emergency sections and COVID-19 triage. Additionally, our team would be providing certifications for your generosity,” they said.

As of writing, this Reddit team is still accepting cash donations.