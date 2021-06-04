Cleanup drive on Boracay to welcome tourists for World Environment Day

Different groups participated in the beach clean-up drive in Boracay a day before the global community commemorates the World Environment Day.

The “#LoveBoracay Beach Clean-up Drive” was launched on Friday early morning after the island opened its borders to tourists from the Greater Manila Area or the so-called “NCR Plus” at the start of June.

The drive is spearheaded by PCO (Pollution Control Officers) Boracay and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources’ the Boracay Inter-Agency Rehabilitation Management Group and the Community Environment and Natural Resources Office.

The clean-up drive coverage area is from Angol Beach to the tip of Station 1 to Diniwid Beach to Puka Beach. The Manocmanoc and Cagban Beach areas were also included.

It also a way to commemorate the Philippine Environment Month which is in June.

The top tourist destination on Tuesday announced that it is now accepting visitors from the Greater Manila Area (Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal) until June 15.

Other tourists from areas under general community quarantine and modified general community quarantine are also welcome.

This is in accordance with Resolution 118A of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.

For Mother Nature

The World Environment Day is commemorated by the global community on June 5, as declared by the United Nations.

It aims to bring awareness about the protection and health of the environment and to reaffirm people’s commitment to its preservation and enhancement.

For this year, the theme is “Ecosystem Restoration” which gives attention to initiatives like tree planting, making cities green and cleaning up rivers or coastals, among others.