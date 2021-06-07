PSA: Patrons of Chocolate Kiss Café only have until this month to enjoy their cakes

The Chocolate Kiss is bowing down.

Foodies and cake lovers only have this month to order their favorite cakes from the café before it permanently closes its doors due to the lingering COVID-19 pandemic.

The cake shop, which has scaled its operations since last year, announced that it will only sell its cakes until June 22 after navigating through different lockdowns as the country curbs the COVID-19 outbreak.

“The past year of navigating through the lockdowns was quite exciting, but sadly, not sustainable, which has prompted us to wind things down,” it said in a statement.

“Still selling your favorites up to the last day, and maybe even whipping up a few limited edition and seasonal goodies in the line-up (to finish up our ingredients). In behalf of everyone who was part of The Chocolate Kiss family, we thank you for making us part of your celebrations, and your lives,” the café added.

Those who want to order the café’s last cakes can do so through its website with a two days lead notice.

Last year, the Chocolate Kiss closed its flagship branch at the University of the Philippines-Diliman after suffering the economic impact of the government-imposed lockdowns, especially in the first months of the outbreak.

It has resorted to accepting orders through its commissary in Fairview, Quezon City for pick-up and takeout.

The cake shop first opened in September 1997 with the “humble intention” of giving the community a “new dining experience” and an “alternative to college canteens.”

It has since served as a dine-in establishment catering to all kinds of people, from UP students to celebrities and government officials.