‘Safer for cyclists’: A glimpse at bike lanes in Pasig City

A main thoroughfare in Pasig City is now safer for cyclists, according to a Reddit user.

In a post on Monday, a Reddit user posted on r/Philippines a photo that showed a well-constructed bike lane along a portion of Julia Vargas Avenue in Ortigas Center.

“A portion of Julia Vargas has gotten safer for cyclists. Notice the rubber stoppers. No more UVs (utility vehicle) and taxis squeezing in between orange markers while dropping passengers off or urinating on walls,” the user wrote.

In the photo, the lane next to the sidewalk has a barrier dedicated for cyclists.

This was part of Pasig Transport’s initiative to develop bike lanes along major roads in Ortigas Center last March.

A preview of their progress was previously released in a video on Pasig Transport’s social media.

“Protection of bike lanes is underway! Here’s a quick look at the progress of bike lanes along Emerald, ADB, and Julia Vargas Avenues. Up next: Market Avenue,” the video’s description read.

Protection of bike lanes is underway! Here’s a quick look at the progress of bike lanes along Emerald, ADB, and Julia Vargas Avenues. Up next: Market Avenue pic.twitter.com/2X2t1krxAC — PasigTransport (@PasigTransport) March 18, 2021

In the discussion section of the post, one user wondered what would happen if more Filipinos use bicycles as their mode of transportation in the coming Christmas season.

“I cannot wait to experience the new and improved Julia Vargas during Christmas season. I hope all the out of towners that will be shopping in Megamall bring their bicycles,” the user wrote.

One user, meanwhile, suggested that the local government should have just given the whole lane to the cyclists instead.

“They should’ve given over the whole lane, or resized the remaining lanes accordingly. That leftover portion was given no thought whatsoever. It causes confusion and encourages dumb behavior,” the user said.

This was shared days after the global celebration of the World Bicycle Day on June 3.

The United Nations dedicated June 3 for this event to highlight the benefits of engine-less vehicles for public transport.

“For the poorest urban sector, who often cannot afford private vehicles, walking and cycling can provide a form of transport while reducing the risk of heart disease, stroke, certain cancers, diabetes, and even death. Accordingly, improved active transport is not only healthy; it is also equitable and cost-effective,” the organization said.