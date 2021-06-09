‘Trese’ wants you to send this message if you don’t want a ‘manananggal’ at your window

There’s more to come.

After Netflix Philippines announced an official live countdown to “Trese,” it once again hinted at something more that fans should look forward to.

The streaming giant on Tuesday shared stills of the titular character holding what appeared to be a classic Nokia phone with the following words on the screen:

4 + 4 + 5 = 13

First 04:45 of Trese

June 10, 12mn, FB

“Send this message to 10 friends or a manananggal will fly into your window (screaming face emoji) P.S. this is not a text scam!!!” it said on the caption.

A manananggal or a viscera sucker is a self-segmenting creature in the Philippine folklore usually known for preying on unborn babies, newborns and those who are sick.

A fan asked in the comments section if it hints to the platform “releasing a video containing the first 4 min and 45 seconds of Trese on June 10, 2021 midnight on FB (Facebook).”

“Bossing says yes,” the account responded with a relieved face emoji.

“Bossing” is what the “Kambals” (twins) call Trese in the series, being her bodyguards especially in her investigations and encounters.

Meanwhile, fans joined the gimmick and shared the posts on their respective accounts.

At least 10 of you will see this. I'm not taking chances with a manananggal 😅 https://t.co/9wcfeRFNyP — Elisa A. Bonnin, PhD (Add BRAVE to Goodreads!) (@eabwrites) June 8, 2021

Fans were previously treated with additional scenes when Netflix released a “behind the scenes” video with the lead voice actresses, Liza Soberano and Shay Mitchell.

The platform on Tuesday also announced that it will hold an official live countdown event on its Facebook page 13 minutes before “Trese” premieres in the Philippines.

It told fans to they can “get the answers to those strange monster sightings, catch UDD’s Not ALive performance, and toast to Trese’s arrival” when they tune in at 11:47 p.m. on June 11.

“Trese” is the first-ever Philippine-made animated series to have been adapted by Netflix.

It is based on the award-winning graphic novel series of the same title created by Budjette Tan and Kajo Baldisimo.

The series tells the story of occult investigator Alexandra Trese going head-to-head with a criminal underworld comprised of malevolent supernatural beings.

In the adaptation, Trese is voiced by Liza for its Filipino dub while Shay lent her voice for the English version.

ALSO READ: ‘Do not pirate’: Viewers urged to stream Netflix series ‘Trese’ legally in support of Pinoy works