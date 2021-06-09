‘More chika time’: Non-Apple users can soon join FaceTime calls with iOS users

It’s a dream come true for non-Apple users.

The tech giant announced that everyone can now experience FaceTime in its latest iOS update to be released in the fall season.

This feature could be available for non-Apple users in September of this year.

Apple on Monday shared preview updates for iOS 15 which includes a revamped FaceTime, its propriety videotelephony product which is known to be exclusive to iOS owners.

In the upcoming update, the company said that “anyone can join a FaceTime call from their web browser on Android and Windows devices,” particularly by using the latest version of Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge.

Apple users only have to create a link from their iPhone, iPad or iMac and then share it through Messages, Calendar, Mail, or third-party apps.

The company said that its FaceTime calls, even if they are opened through the web, are still end-to-end encrypted so the privacy of users across platforms remains uncompromised.

Other upcoming features include the ability for users to blur their background and focus their attention on them through the “Portrait Mode,” which was inspired by the iPhone camera.

New microphone modes also enable users to hear each others’ voices clearly by separating them from the background noise.

Meanwhile, Filipino online users expressed their elation over FaceTime’s upcoming update as video calls remain the norm in communication amid the pandemic-hit country.

“(Redacted) ayun, buti naman,” a Facebook user wrote as she tagged another online user with a relieved face emoji.

“Hey (redacted) yayyyyyayayyyy,” exclaimed another Filipino.

“(Redacted) yay pwede ka na sumali sa’min ni kuya hahahaha,” commented a different Facebook user.

“(Redacted) more chika na ba itek (ito),” another Filipino wrote.

“(Redacted) ayan na pangarap mo,” another Facebook user commented, tagging a friend on the platform.

Video calls continue to be one of the top means of communication among Filipinos amid the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

To prevent the risk of exposure in face-to-face meetings, people have resorted to Zoom, Google Meet, Facebook Messenger, Viber and the other messaging apps to connect with their friends, families and colleagues virtually.