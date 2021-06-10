This interactive Philippine map showcases reach of various DOST programs, initiatives

An interactive map by the Department of Science and Technology showed how far the country is in terms of government-funded research and innovation.

Last June 7, the Research and Development Leadership (RDLead) Program has been included in the innovation landscape map of the DOST.

The RDLead Program’s Facebook page announced this on Facebook.

The public can access the interactive map here. In the map, the RDLead Program provides the basic information about the project or initiative located in the pinned area users have selected.

The map presents information in an interactive geographical format, which allows users to quickly see the areas in the country covered or reached by the various DOST offices, projects, programs, and initiatives.

RDLead said that the information includes “the institution assisted, the RD Leader engaged, as well as the title of the capacity-development program.”

For example, Interaksyon chose the pinned location at the municipality of Sison, Pangasinan. On the side, the North Luzon Adventist College was featured with the ongoing initiative called “Building the Research Capabilities of the Researchers, Faculty, and Personnel” of NLAC.

The RDLead program is the agency’s “capacity development program” under an umbrella program called Science for Change or S4CP.

The RDLead, launched in July 2018, aims to “enhance human research capital in the country.” It is currently being implemented by the National Research Council of the Philippines (NRCP).

It serves the following organizations or agencies

Higher education institutions

Research and Development Institutes

National Government Agencies

The interactive map called the DOST Innovation Landscape Map, meanwhile, was initially published or became accessible in July 2019.

“The DOST Innovation Landscape Map was developed to showcase the reach of the various projects and programs of the DOST and its attached agencies,” RDLead program said.

Below appears the DOST’s ongoing funded programs indicated in the map:

Technology Business Incubator (TBI) Balik Scientist Program (BSP) Research and Development (R&D) Institution Development Program (IDP) OneLab Food Innovation Center (FIC) Tuklas Lunas Development Center (TLDC) – Philippine Genome Center (PGC) DOST Centers DOST Offices, and the four components of the Science for Change Program (S4CP):