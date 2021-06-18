These dads show how fatherly love looks like through TikTok videos

With social media platforms becoming a space for creative expression for users of all ages, even parents are now expressing their love through the content they are posting.

Some fathers on the video-sharing platform TikTok showed their love and appreciation for their children by creating content together and dedicating videos to them.

In celebration of Father’s Day, TikTok honors these doting dads.

It named the following dads who can teach a thing or two about the power of fatherly love:

TikTok user @maku.espelita is not afraid to say “I love you” and never forgets to utter it to his son.

On Valentine’s Day, Daddy Bryce made it extra special for his daughters by setting up the sweetest D-I-Y date at home.

A dad rated his daughter Therese Tiangco’s photos which turned out to be a perfect daddy-daughter bonding moment,



The real star of this TikTok video is user Christian Andrew Hong’s dad.

Single dad, Jogane Real, makes sure that his daughter’s life never feels incomplete with this heartwarming video.

Father’s Day will be celebrated on Sunday, June 20. —Rosette Adel