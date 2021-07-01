‘It’s JulyNa Magdangal!’ Fans welcome month of July with Jolina Magdangal posts

It’s that time of the year again.

Memes featuring Kapamilya television host Jolina Magdangal surfaced as fans greet the first day of July with online posts attributed to her.

While its origins remain unknown, Filipino online users have been welcoming the seventh month of the year with memes and pictures featuring the showbiz personality whose name sounds close to the Filipino phrase “July na” if the pronunciation is tweaked.

Jolina has also been joining the fun and for this year, she shared two photos of her on Instagram—one of her as a grown-up and the other, a throwback to her younger years when she was known for wearing colorful hair accessories.

“Alam niyo na!” she wrote as a caption with a rolling-on-the-floor laughing emoji.

This time last year, she also quipped that it is “her month” and shared that her husband gave her her first plant as a “#HalamaNanay.”

“Buwan ko na dahil JULY NA MAGDANGAL!!!! Dahil diyan, binigyan ako ni @markescueta ng bagong aalagaan at kaka-busyhan. Meet ‘Ruby,’ ang aking unang plant. Umpisahan ko na ang pagiging #HalamaNanay,” Jolina wrote in a Facebook post before.

This year, the TV host has been sharing Instagram posts greeting the month of July with her in mind.

Others showed their appreciation on Twitter.

Bilis talaga ng panahon. 😌 pic.twitter.com/Hnta9hp6Rt — Marvin Fojas (@marvsfojas) June 30, 2021

Month of Jolina Magdangal!! St. Jolegend Slaydangal, PRAY FOR US!!! CHAROT ✌️✌️!! — princess consuela banana hammock 🎸🐱 (@phoebexbujoy) July 1, 2021

A Reddit user who goes by the username “JulynaMagdangal” shared an alleged picture of the TV host’s ID in her younger years, when she was a mainstay at youth-oriented variety show “Ang TV.”

“Ang TV Jolina was awesome. While my uncles and cousins are crushing over Claudine, there I was crushing over Jolina,” another Reddit user commented.

Apart from Jolina, fans were also known to greet the month of August with the phrase “Marvin Agustin na,” a play at the actor-turned-restaurateur’s name.

marvin AUGUSTin na pala! 😂😂 — Glenn (@glennjalbuena) July 31, 2016

Marvin Agustin used to be the loveteam partner of the actress in the ’90s and early 2000s, comprising half of the “MarJo” pair.