Acclaimed group El Gamma Penumbra to appear in big Japan TV network

Award-winning shadow play dancers El Gamma Penumbra will appear in one of the largest television networks in Japan.

In a post on June 30, the group announced that the members had undergone swab testing and tested negative ahead of the event.

“New blessing! El Gamma Penumbra will be in one of biggest TV Networks in Japan!” read the post.

“Swab testing was done before the event. All were tested negative,” it added.

The group has yet to mention additional details such as the television network they will appear in, the date and the platform where the public can stream or watch their performance.

The shadow playgroup first made local and international headlines after they won the first season of Asia’s Got Talent in 2015.

Their remarkable performance, a touching tribute to Mother Nature, has earned over 30 million views on YouTube.

In line with this new achievement, social media users immediately rallied behind them in the comments section.

“WOW! Congratulations! You all deserved it. Just keep grounded. Keep your feet on the ground. Continue to inspire us. May God be with you! God bless and more power EL GAMMA PENUMBRA!” one user said.

“Continue to promote the real talent of Pinoys coming from you,” another user said.

“Congratulations, El Gamma! I’m so proud of you, more power. Continue to inspire us. God bless and goodluck!” another user wrote.

Prior to winning the AGT, the dance troupe also reached the grand finals of the Philippines’ version of the franchise called the “Pilipinas Got Talent” in 2011.

Since then, they had been invited to perform and guest in several local television shows such as “It’s Showtime.”

In 2013, the group also made heartwarming tributes to overseas Filipino workers who are unable to go home due to Super Typhoon Yolanda.

The next year, they also performed a tribute to late former Senator Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino Jr. during his death anniversary.

In 2015, the group performed a shadow dance to the song “Babae Bumangon Ka” as part of the 18-day campaign to end Violence against Women.

On their website, they explained that “El Gamma Penumbra” means:

“Gamma the ray of light that the team exudes in the realm of artistry and Penumbra the shadow as the main unique medium used to bring out the new light to the world of aesthetic theatrical performance.”