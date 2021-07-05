‘Last appearance bilang artista’: How Vico Sotto reacted to throwback photos of him and Janine Gutierrez

It appears that the mayor of Pasig City dabbled in acting as well.

A glimpse of Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto playing as a “leading man” of actress Janine Gutierrez in a school play surfaced on social media as actress Lotlot de Leon reminisced the younger days of her daughter.

The matriarch on July 3 shared two pictures of the city chief and the young actress on the stage and suggested that the two were schoolmates back then.

“Kay bilis ng panahon.. ang aking panganay na laging kasama dati sa school play at ang kanyang leading man ay walang iba kundi ang napakahusay na mayor ngayon ng Pasig,” Lotlot wrote on Instagram.

“Both meant to be great in their chosen careers! Napakasarap alalahanin at tignan! Nakaka-proud talaga! Hi babe! @janinegutierrez,” she added, tagging her daughter on the caption.

A post shared by Lotlot de Leon (@ms.lotlotdeleon)

Her post earned the attention of Vico, who ‘liked’ it and dropped two laughing-with-tears emojis as his comment.

“Mayor, proud of you!” Lotlot responded to him with a heart and clapping hands emojis.

“Thank you Tita @ms.lotlotdeleon! Last appearance ko po bilang artista ‘yung play na ‘to,” Vico said to her with another laughing-with-tears emoji.

The veteran actress then wished the mayor well and told him to “stay safe and healthy.”

Coney Reyes, Vico’s mother who is also a veteran actress, likewise saw Lotlot’s post and commented a rolling-on-the-floor-laughing and laughing-with-tears emojis.

Janine also shared her thoughts on the post in a separate comment.

“Mamaaaa,” she quipped with a series of laughing-with-tears emojis.

Vico, apart from having an actress as a mother, has television personality Vic Sotto as his father.

Despite coming from parents with showbiz background, the city chief said that he is “never interested” in the industry and that he was “painfully shy as a kid.”

Vico is a political science graduate who once revealed that it has been his childhood dream to enter public service.