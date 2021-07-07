‘Bigger and wilder’: Big Bad Wolf book sale extends 2021 Philippine run due to popular demand

The Malaysia-based Big Bad Wolf book sale announced that it is extending the Philippine run until next week due to popular demand.

The online event that was supposed to end on July 7 will run until July 12, Monday.

“My Sale is getting BIGGER and WILDER with an improved website, more promos, and new BOOKS coming in at incredible prices! Wolfies, now you have more time to shop for the books you want,” part of its Facebook post on Wednesday reads.

The book sale previously teased about a “big surprise” for its patrons on Monday using a template inspired by GMA Network’s teaser for actress Bea Alonzo’s transfer.

Patrons are calling on the organizers of the book fair to replenish its stocks following the announced sale extension.

“Kindly restock the books that are currently out-of-stock. We want to buy books but currently, most of it are out-of-stock. Thank you,” a Facebook user said.

“Hello— I have not been buying anything because I’m waiting for the books I wanted to buy, hoping you’ll restock them or sell them at the last minute. I really hope you do because I want to be able to buy something,” another online user wrote.

Others said they are hoping for a longer extension of the event.

“Sana sinagad niyo na po hanggang ika-15 para umabot ang sahod ko at nang ma-checkout ko na ‘yung mga nasa cart ko,” a fan exclaimed.

“Isagad niyo na (hanggang) July 31 para two payday,” wrote another user.

Cut-off dates for the payment of wages to employees are done every 15th and 30th of the month.

The Big Bad Wolf book sale is touted as the biggest book sale in the global community wherein people can get books as low as P10.

Its founders said the book sale seeks to attract non-readers and make reading materials affordable to promote a wide culture of reading and literacy.