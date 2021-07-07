Pets are allowed in PUVs, local bus company reminds furparents

Furparents who use public buses can now take their pets with them while traveling.

Local bus company Genesis Transport Service Inc. issued this announcement on Facebook on July 6, citing a policy of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board.

“Heads up, fur parents!! Pwede isama sa gala ang mga alaga! (smile and pet emojis),” Genesis said.

“Ayon sa Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), pwede nang isakay ang mga halagang hayop gaya ng aso at pusa sa loob ng mga pampublikong sasakyan batay sa mga sumusunod na alituntunin,” it added.

The bus company is referring to the LTFRB Memorandum Circular 2020-003 that provided the guidelines for allowing pets inside public utility vehicles, including buses.

Genesis released an infographic version of these guidelines and rules that passengers have to observe in bringing their pets inside PUVs.

Here are the guidelines indicated:

Nakalagay sa maayos na lalagyan or carrier. Nakasuot ng animal diaper upang maiwasan ang pagkalat ng ihi o dumi. Tamang laki ng mga hayop, hindi makakaapekto ng ibang pasahero. (Bawal ang malalaking uri ng hayop.) Babayaran ang bawat upuang masasakop ng alaga at carrier.

In the LTFRB memo, it was stated that the board had previously allowed pets inside PUVs since 2019.

However, its policy on putting the animals in a designated animal compartment initially gathered negative reactions.

This was eventually amended wherein passengers may now carry their pets with them on their seats.

The requirement to place pets inside carriers, bags or cages, however, still remains.

“If pet animals are to be loaded on mass transport such as PUB, PUJ, UV Express, service and premium point-to-point (P2P) bus service, without having to compromise safety, health issues and convenience of other passengers, said pet animals must be put in a cage/animal carrier free from foul odor,” read the memo.

Pet lovers and owners in the comments section were thankful that their furbabies can now join them in their travels.

“Thank God pwede na isama ang alaga ko every time na uuwe ng Zambales,” one user said.

“Pwede na po ba chowchow naming (smiley emoji),” another user said.

“Yes, pwede na mag Baguio ang mga baby namen,” another user commented.