Fans drop funny suggestions for ‘virtual challenges’ of Miss Universe Philippines 2021 pageant

There would be so-called “virtual challenges” for Miss Universe Philippines hopefuls during the competition.

These activities are part of the new mechanics the organization announced during the homecoming of Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo.

Voltaire Tayag, director of communications for the pageant, said that in this new “edition,” there will be 100 official delegates who will be chosen among the applicants from different parts of the country.

For their safety amid the still raging COVID-19 pandemic, Tayag said that the challenges they will go through for the selection of finalists can be accomplished in their homes.

“These lucky 100 delegates who advanced to this round will undergo a series of virtual challenges that further showcases and highlights the beauty of their hometowns. All of these happens at the comforts of their own homes,” he said.

Tayag also said that with remote or virtual events, more people can be involved at no cost.

“We’ve seen how expensive pageantry can get. We wanted to have a lot more people involved – different cities, different towns and provinces all over the Philippines, without them having to spend for travel, having to spend for accommodations and food,” he said.

The selection process will run from July 19 to August 30.

Winners will be selected based on the number of votes via the Miss Universe mobile application and votes from the judges.

Throughout this stretch, the 100 delegates will then be narrowed to 75 and then 50 candidates, and finally the top 30 finalists.

The top 30 finalists will travel to Manila for the final coronation night on September 25.

Some pageant fans welcomed the new mechanics. For them, this new format will challenge the candidates to be more competitive.

“Dapat ganyan more extra challenging mas ma cha-challenge capacity nila especially now sa edition ng Miss Universe,” one user said.

One user shared that this is already being done in local pageants from other countries.

“Actually hindi bago itong format na ito. Miss South Africa, Miss Namibia, Miss Netherland nagsimula with a hundred hopefuls then they will trim it down 30-15 pagdating ng finals night. As a pageant fan exciting itong format na ito lalo na kung rumored all-stars itong MUP 2021,” the user wrote.

Some Filipinos, meanwhile, found the remote “challenges” funny and made witty suggestions of what they might be.

“The 30 candidates will face bigger challenges, obstacles as they try to survive 7 days in an island without food and shelter. Top 10 will be a sewing challenge for their own gowns. Top 3 will lip synch for their life. Final girl will have a Q&A battle with Catriona,” one user said.

“Survivor Philippines: Miss Universe edition,” another user said.

“Miss Universe Philippines Extra Challenge Edition. Gawing host si Ethel Booba please. Yung mananalo dito pagod na sa kaka challenge wala paman sa MU. Juice ko,” another user wrote.

Some online users likened the virtual challenges to the activities inside the Big Brother House of ABS-CBN’s “Pinoy Big Brother.”

“Ipasok nalang muna sa bahay ni Kuya then ‘Two points kay ano ksi kulang sa projection,’” one user said.

“PBB ba to?” another user commented.

Miss Universe Philippines organization opened the application for pageant hopefuls last May.

They are looking for beauties who will comply with the following requirements:

At least 18 to 27 years old

Filipino citizen

At least high school graduate

No height requirement

