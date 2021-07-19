‘Di na kathang-isip’: Ben&Ben’s ‘hair model’ meme now a reality after collab with shampoo brand

The Benjamin brothers, vocalists of folk-pop collective Ben&Ben and also known for their long hair, are the new endorsers of a popular shampoo brand.

The collaboration with a shampoo brand came months after a meme of Paolo and Miguel Benjamin as models for Cream Silk circulated across platforms last February.

Ben&Ben’s official social media accounts shared on July 19 a video clip of their commercial for their collaboration with the brand.

They also thanked their fans called “Liwanag” for making it happen.

“Eto na Liwanag! Mula sa isang meme…kayo nagdala samin dito (prayer emoji) Samahan niyo kami mag unbox ng #CreamSilkArawAraw kit! Watch the video for a surprise.. g? g!” read the post.

Miguel laughed off the meme that turned into reality.

“Ma pasensiya ka na po, ‘yung joke tinotoo nila,” he tweeted.

MA PASENSIYA KA NA PO YUNG JOKE TINOTOO NILA huhu pic.twitter.com/v3M6lN8Orm — Miguel Benjamin (@miguelbenjamin_) July 19, 2021

The full unboxing video was shared under the comments section of the post.

Cream Silk also shared a post about the collaboration on its account.

In the caption, it referenced “Kathang Isip” and “Araw-Araw,” two of the group’s hit singles.

“Di na kathang-isip ang silky smooth hair with Cream Silk and Ben&Ben! Keep your hair mahiwaga every day,” read the post.

In the five-minute video, Miguel and Paolo initially showcased the brand’s merchandise box or care kit called “Araw-Araw Mag Cream Silk.”

They then unboxed it and showed two hair products, the “Ultimate Reborn” and the “Standout Straight,” where they appeared as official models.

The twins also showed other items in the package such as T-shirts and some limited edition stickers.

They also thanked the shampoo brand for making them the first male endorsers, citing the opportunity to “break gender stereotypes.”

“It’s an honor to break gender stereotypes,” said Paolo in the video.

Before the video ended, the brothers invited their fans to their coming online concert on August 8, which is powered by Cream Silk.

As of writing, Ben&Ben’s social media post circulated 1,400 times on the platform and earned 11,000 reactions.

In the comments section, Liwanag members were amazed by the collaboration that started out as a funny meme.

“And to think at first it was only a joke. Now it’s really happening!” one Facebook user said.

“At first I was like hmmmmm Ben&Ben x Cream Silk as a joke but bro,” another Facebook user said.

One user shared a comment referencing the folk group’s popular songs.

“Hoy maliligo na tayo ARAW-ARAW kaso MASYADO PANG MAAGA, but MAYBE THE NIGHT pede maligo. Baka di tayo makaligo sa SUSUNOD NA HABAMBUHAY kase nga kala naten KATHANG ISIP lang ang lahat,” an online user said.

Another one suggested creating an advertisement where the group serenaded Filipino women under trying times.

“Sana kasunod ng unboxing and online concert, a TVC naman for CreamSilk with Ben&Ben serenading different Modern Filipinas who’re conditioned for greater in these trying & challenging times,” a Facebook user said.

In a social media post last February, the band posted edited photos of Paolo and Miguel as models for Cream Silk’s “Dandruff-free” and “Standout Straight” varieties.

“Kung sino man ang gumawa nito, mabuhay ka,” the group quipped back then adding laughing emoji.

As the post blew up across platforms, the official account of Cream Silk later quote-retweeted it and said: “Gusto niyo totohanin para ‘di na lang ‘to #KathangIsip?”