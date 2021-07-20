SummaSablay: UP Diliman has over 20 summa cum laude grads in 2021

More than 20 students from the main campus of the University of the Philippines are set to graduate from their collegiate careers this year with the highest distinction.

UP Diliman on Facebook shared pictures of its 29 students awarded with summas cum laude, the highest academic distinction given to those who have attained a weighted average grade of 1.20 or higher in the university.

The awardees are the following:

John Virgilio Afable Jr — Bachelor of Science in Computer Science

Carmela Maria Berba — Bachelor of Science in Biology

Sabrina Nicole Blanco — Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering

Anton Raphael Cabalza — Bachelor of Arts in Anthropology

Jian Lorenzo Chan — Bachelor of Science in Computer Science

Eunice Valeri Chua — Bachelor of Science in Business Administration & Accountancy

Gabrielle Marie Chungunco — Bachelor of Science in Molecular Biology and Biotechnology

Kate Allison Co — Bachelor of Science in Molecular Biology and Biotechnology

Julia Bernadette Edralin — Bachelor of Arts in Psychology

Micaela Neslin Fadriquela — Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Kobi Christian Go — Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering

Stephanie Nicole Go — Bachelor of Science in Applied Physics

Spencer Shaun Keh — Bachelor of Science in Business Administration & Accountancy

Alyssa Nicole Loveres — Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy

Maria Margarita Magbuhos — Bachelor of Arts in Anthropology

Michelle Mariel Mariposa — Bachelor of Music in Voice

Maria Andrea Onglao — Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering

Nathan Joseph Oranga — Bachelor of Science in Business Administration & Accountancy

Chynna Therese Reyes — Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Kimberly Joy Sanchez — Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Anna Beatrice Sancio — Bachelor of Arts in Broadcast Communication

Francesca Anais Siasoyco — Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Elaine Tan — Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Gene Audrey Tan — Bachelor of Science in Computer Science

Trenton Tan — Bachelor of Science in Business Administration & Accountancy

Francesca Louise Villanueva — Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

David Martyn Vinluan — Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering

Filbert Heinrich Wee — Bachelor of Science in Computer Science

Nerice Athalia Yu — Bachelor of Science in Business Administration & Accountancy

In June 2019, UP Diliman had 54 summas cum laude from its four clusters: Science and Technology, Social Sciences and Law, Management and Economics, and Arts and Letters.

Last year, there were 28 graduates who finished with the highest academic distinction.

UP is the country’s premier state university known for its prestigious academic reputation and intellectual rigor.

It has been consistently listed as the country’s top higher educational institution on several international rankings.

The university is also among those with the most varied type of course offerings at lower tuition fees compared to other institutions.