SummaSablay: UP Diliman has over 20 summa cum laude grads in 2021

More than 20 students from the main campus of the University of the Philippines are set to graduate from their collegiate careers this year with the highest distinction.
UP Diliman on Facebook shared pictures of its 29 students awarded with summas cum laude, the highest academic distinction given to those who have attained a weighted average grade of 1.20 or higher in the university.
The awardees are the following:
- John Virgilio Afable Jr — Bachelor of Science in Computer Science
- Carmela Maria Berba — Bachelor of Science in Biology
- Sabrina Nicole Blanco — Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering
- Anton Raphael Cabalza — Bachelor of Arts in Anthropology
- Jian Lorenzo Chan — Bachelor of Science in Computer Science
- Eunice Valeri Chua — Bachelor of Science in Business Administration & Accountancy
- Gabrielle Marie Chungunco — Bachelor of Science in Molecular Biology and Biotechnology
- Kate Allison Co — Bachelor of Science in Molecular Biology and Biotechnology
- Julia Bernadette Edralin — Bachelor of Arts in Psychology
- Micaela Neslin Fadriquela — Bachelor of Science in Psychology
- Kobi Christian Go — Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering
- Stephanie Nicole Go — Bachelor of Science in Applied Physics
- Spencer Shaun Keh — Bachelor of Science in Business Administration & Accountancy
- Alyssa Nicole Loveres — Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy
- Maria Margarita Magbuhos — Bachelor of Arts in Anthropology
- Michelle Mariel Mariposa — Bachelor of Music in Voice
- Maria Andrea Onglao — Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering
- Nathan Joseph Oranga — Bachelor of Science in Business Administration & Accountancy
- Chynna Therese Reyes — Bachelor of Science in Psychology
- Kimberly Joy Sanchez — Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
- Anna Beatrice Sancio — Bachelor of Arts in Broadcast Communication
- Francesca Anais Siasoyco — Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
- Elaine Tan — Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
- Gene Audrey Tan — Bachelor of Science in Computer Science
- Trenton Tan — Bachelor of Science in Business Administration & Accountancy
- Francesca Louise Villanueva — Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
- David Martyn Vinluan — Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering
- Filbert Heinrich Wee — Bachelor of Science in Computer Science
- Nerice Athalia Yu — Bachelor of Science in Business Administration & Accountancy
Meet this year's summas cum laude! #Sablay2021 🌻🌻🌻 #SummaSablay pic.twitter.com/ExK4lMkfpZ
— UP Diliman (@Official_UPD) July 19, 2021
In June 2019, UP Diliman had 54 summas cum laude from its four clusters: Science and Technology, Social Sciences and Law, Management and Economics, and Arts and Letters.
Last year, there were 28 graduates who finished with the highest academic distinction.
UP is the country’s premier state university known for its prestigious academic reputation and intellectual rigor.
It has been consistently listed as the country’s top higher educational institution on several international rankings.
The university is also among those with the most varied type of course offerings at lower tuition fees compared to other institutions.