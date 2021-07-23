‘COVID-19 vaccines work’: PGH data shows lower COVID-19 infections among fully-vaccinated health workers

A doctor from the Philippine General Hospital on Thursday shared a graph that showed the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines, particularly among health care workers.

He particularly posted July 2021 Hospital Infection Control Unit update in preparation against the Delta variant.

“As more health care workers got fully vaccinated, the total no of COVID-1919 infections among the frontliners decreased,” Del Rosario said.

“Those who were fully vaccinated and then acquired COVID-19 had mild infection,” he added.

In the graph, PGH recorded only 28 new COVID-19 cases in June. Of these, only six were admitted as “mild COVID-19.”

Since last May, the number of COVID-19 infections have also decreased among PGH staff from 286 cases to 166 in April and then 26 in June.

Moreover, it was also noted that the COVID-19 incidence has significantly decreased this year compared to the same period in 2020.

“Compared to May and June 2020 (when no vaccination was still available), the May and June 2021 (when more than 80% of PGH staff has been fully vaccinated) COVID-19 incidence has markedly gone down,” it read.

This data proved the effectiveness of the vaccine in preventing infection, Del Rosario said.

“This shows the vaccine is effective although may not be 100% from preventing infection. More importantly, it protected our HCWs from having severe Covid19 and/or dying from the disease,” Del Rosario said.

“Comparing the number of infections in 2020 (without vaccines) and 2021 (with vaccines) in May and June, one can conclude that the vaccine works!” he added.

Del Rosario made headlines last year for a song he composed titled “Mahirap Magka-COVID” to the tune of Apo Hiking Society’s hit song “Mahirap Magmahal ng Syota ng Iba.”

He composed this during the time he battled against the deadly disease.

Several music videos were later released using his relatable and witty songwriting. One of which was aired at the end of the episode of GMA’s “24 Oras” last Friday, August 7, 2021.

The national government currently struggles with its COVID-19 vaccination program due to a lack of vaccine supply and vaccine hesitancy among Filipinos.

The COVID-19 vaccine brands that received the Food and Drug Administration’s emergency use approval are:

Moderna Pfizer-BioNTech Gamaleya Institute Johnson&Johnson Oxford-AstraZeneca Bharat Biotech Sinopharm Sinovac

According to a tracker team at the Canada-based McGill University, the Philippines tied with Hungary as the countries with the most approved vaccine brands for their immunization drive.

