This dog can lift! See a cute weightlifting tribute for Hidilyn Diaz

An animal welfare organization paid an adorable tribute to Olympic champion Hidilyn Diaz through shelter dog Ayvee.

The Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) shared on Wednesday, July 28 a cute photo of Ayvee carrying a toy barbell as a salutation to Diaz’s historic win.

“We dedicate this post to Hidilyn Diaz, who took home the first ever gold medal for the Philippines at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics (medal emoji) Congratulations, Hidilyn! You are living proof that THE FILIPINA CAN DO IT! (flexed biceps emoji) Shelter dog Ayvee raises a paw (and this toy barbell) to salute you.”

PAWS said its volunteers could relate to Diaz’s struggle to achieve her dreams.

“If there’s one thing our volunteers know, it’s that victory never comes easy. We gain the most through patient training, continuous care, and mutual respect. Only then are we able to give back to our community and country,” they said.

In the comments section, social media users also congratulated the female furbaby.

“A fitting photo! A FILIPINA CAN DO IT! AN ASPIN CAN DO IT! (heart emoji)” one user said.

“Congrats Bantay. Please take care of that toy barbell,” another user wrote.

Some even referenced the millions-worth of prizes that await Diaz. They quipped that Ayvee also deserved the same in the form of dog food.

“You win 30 million chicken and a lifetime living inside the house! Congrats bebe doggo!” one user said.

“58.5 million love for Ayvee. (red, green and blue heart emojis),” another user said.

Based on reports, Diaz is set to receive at least P58.5 million worth of cash prizes, housing units, even one year’s supply of milk tea and other perks after her record-breaking victory at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

From the government’s side, as mandated by law, she will receive P10 million to be issued by the Philippine Sports Commission. President Duterte also announced an additional P3 million for Diaz as his personal gift.

