Spotted: People in funeral procession during Cebu City MECQ

Despite limitations on social gatherings under the modified enhanced community quarantine, a group of people was spotted taking part in a funeral procession in Cebu City on Tuesday.

The Freeman shared pictures of the procession which showed them grouped together without maintaining physical distancing measures.

Children were also spotted at the event.

Based on the government’s minimum public health standards, people should stay at least one meter away from each other to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

This is almost equivalent to a motorcycle’s length.

Cebu City is under MECQ until August 15 due to the threat of the highly contagious Delta variant detected in the area.

MECQ is the second strictest lockdown next to enhanced community quarantine or ECQ.

Based on the Omnibus Guidelines on the Implementation of Community Quarantine as of August 6, gatherings outside of residences are prohibited in areas under MECQ.

Religious gatherings are allowed up to 10% venue capacity with conditions.

For necrological services, wakes, inurnment and funerals for those who have died of other causes than COVID-19 are allowed, with the following conditions:

“Provided that the same shall be limited to immediate family members, upon satisfactory proof of their relationship with the deceased and with full compliance with the prescribed minimum public health standards for the duration of the activity.”

As of Tuesday, 11 areas in Cebu Province were placed on MECQ with heightened restrictions because of the growing cases of COVID-19.

These are the cities of Talisay, Naga and Carca, and the municipalities of Consolacion, Liloan, Minglanilla, Sibonga, Argao, Samboan, Oslob, and Cordova.

The towns were previously under MECQ but the increase of cases has prompted the governor to further apply stricter restrictions.

