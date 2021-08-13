Taguig pizzeria earns ire of anti-vaxxers over promo for the vaccinated

A local pizza parlor launched a big promo for customers who received COVID-19 vaccines as a way of encouraging others to take the shots.

On Sunday, August 8, Paulito’s Artisanal Pizzeria Intenso at Bonifacio Global City in Taguig posted a promo where vaccinated individuals can avail of three pizzas for P799 only.

According to the post, customers still have to comply with the mandated minimum health public standards and other guidelines of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID).

“Vaccinated? Get three pizzas for only P799! Simply present your vaccination card upon order! All flavors until 6 .p.m daily (in compliance with IATF guidelines),” read the post.

“Available within BGC and Makati. Place your orders here or through: 09564682000. Stay safe! GET Vaccinated!” it added.

Despite the intention of promoting COVID-19 jabs as well as their pizza offerings, some customers felt the pizza parlor was being unfair to those who refuse to get inoculated.

Some screenshots of their remarks were shared on r/Philippines on August 12.

“PSA: Support local eats taking fire from anti-vaxxers,” the user wrote.

Some of the screenshots read:

“This is discrimination and divisiveness. Rethink your marketing campaign. Many of us do not want to take a COVID-19 jab but we like pizza.”

“Big discrimination, big discount!”

The Reddit user also shared a screenshot of a chat where he or she showed support for the pizzeria owner.

In the image, the owner thanked the user and admitted that the pizza parlor nearly took down the campaign because of anti-vaxxers’ comments.

Paulito’s also says, as a response in the comments section, that it does not intend to cause division among their customers.

“Really value your feedback guys! PAPI, as a freshly baked business, would like to cooperate with the guidelines set by the different LGUs where our business serves,” they said.

“There was no intention to be divisive, but instead, encourage vaccination so we can all enjoy pizzas together again. Vaccinated or not, let’s celebrate our love for pizza! Stay safe!” they added.

Some social media users also defended Paulito’s for its advertisement.

“I don’t get the hate. If you’re not vaccinated, then don’t avail of the promo, or buy somewhere else. It’s called an incentive/promo, not a requirement. They’re not forcing you guys to get vaccinated OR buy pizza from them,” one user wrote.

The pizza parlor is not the only local business offering perks and benefits for the vaccinated.

The Department of Health partnered with a good number of big and small businesses for its “RESBAKUNA” vaccination program to encourage the public to receive their COVID-19 jabs.

Those who are fully vaccinated can present their COVID-19 vaccination cards issued by their local government units, to avail of free food, drinks, discounts and other perks of participating stores.

