‘Good vibes’: Candid picture of Olympic medalists in formal attire

The Tokyo 2020 Olympians wore white formal attire for their courtesy call in Malacañang where President Rodrigo Duterte awarded them for their historic feats.

Gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz, bronze medalist Eumir Marcial and silver medalists Nesthy Petacio and Carlo Paalam were invited to meet with the chief executive on Monday to receive incentives through the Expanded Athletes Incentives Act.

They were also personally congratulated by Duterte, who shelled out some cash from the Office of the President to give to the medalists. This is separate from the incentives mandated by law.

Diaz, who won the country’s first Olympic gold through her weightlifting event, received P15 million from the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and PAGCOR, a housing unit from the National Housing Authority and P3 million from Duterte’s office.

She was also awarded a Presidential Medal of Merit which is given to individuals who have gained prestige for the country in an international event, among others.

Boxers Petecio and Paalam each received P5 million from the PSC, a housing unit from the National Housing Authority and P2 million from Duterte’s office.

Marcial, meanwhile, received P2 million from PSC, a housing unit from the National Housing Authority and P1 million from Duterte’s office.

All of them were also conferred with the Order of the Lapu-Lapu with the rank of “Kamagi” for their representation and service to the country at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Other athletes who represented the country, regardless if they have brought home medals, would also receive P200,000 from Duterte’s office.

Boxer Mansueto “Onyok” Velasco, who was the first athlete to brought an Olympic silver to the country, also received a P500,000 incentive from Duterte’s office. He was also given an Order of Lapu-Lapu.

Meanwhile, a picture of the four Tokyo Olympians surfaced on local Reddit where Filipinos aired their appreciation of how they looked “wholesome” and “cute” with their outfit and their poses.

“GV (good vibes),” a Reddit user said in the comments with a heart emoji.

“Nakakahawa ‘yung ngiti nila. Hahaha,” wrote another Redditor.

“Ang saya lang,” commented a different Reddit user.

“Millionaires row,” quipped another Redditor.

“Nakaka-GV naman tingnan <3,” a different Filipino likewise wrote with a heart symbol.

The picture is taken from PSC’s official Facebook page which uploaded their images when they arrived at the Palace for the courtesy call.

The Philippines ended its 2020 Olympics campaign with four medals: One gold by Diaz, two silvers by Petecio and Paalam and one bronze by Marcial.

It is considered the country’s stellar performance in the Games so far since it began competing along with international athletes in 1924.