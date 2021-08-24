PSA: Rides to vaccination centers are cheaper via Grab’s program

Several commuters wanted the public to know about Grab Philippines’ program which offers transport for passengers going to and from COVID-19 vaccination centers in Metro Manila.

Called GrabCar Bayanihan, the app-based transport service effort aims to support easier access to vaccines and encourage people to get vaccinated through local government units.

The service involves only vaccinated drivers and is cheaper than the regular GrabCar two-seater.

Twitter users shared guides on how to book rides going to vaccination sites.

Booked a grab from the vax site and kuya asked me if nagrereflect ba yung grabcar bayanihan sa app ko bc pangalawang pasahero niya pa lang ako three weeks since its launch So if u're taking a grab to & from any vax site pls avail! May incentives daw sina kuya + fare's cheaper 🤗 pic.twitter.com/zKQ6UhFDL6 — jown (@jonettemanalo_) July 20, 2021

Put “vaccine” + your site name to see the option for GrabCar Bayanihan ☺️ I did it twice this morning when I got my 2nd dose! https://t.co/7Q6GJtFweR — 패이⁷ 👒 (@fayeradise) July 22, 2021

add "Vaccine" at the start of your location (works for LGU vax sites for now) if you don't see the GrabCar Bayanihan option 😊 https://t.co/KjPXET0uRL — mich (@angelesmich) July 22, 2021

GrabCar Bayanihan is available for some vaccination sites across Metro Manila, according to its website.

A doctor from Antipolo, meanwhile, urged Grab to include areas outside the National Capital Region.

“Please include Rizal areas! So many vaccination sites in Antipolo kasi,” she tweeted.

“Please stay tuned for future updates,” the ride-hailing app responded with a smiling emoji.

Dr. Maxinne Dompor told Interaksyon that the GrabCar Bayanihan is still not available in Rizal.

“I take Grab every day since I work sa vaccination site as a doctor, ayun wala,” she said.

Aside from providing safe mobility solutions to support vaccination programs, the new service also provides much-needed livelihood opportunities for Grab driver-partners residing in these cities.

“By working together with our local government partners in Metro Manila on their COVID vaccination efforts, we play our part in ensuring that our kababayans are safe, well, and healthy,” Grab Philippines country head Grace Vera Cruz said.

Meanwhile, the Department of Transportation and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has teamed up with Grab Philippines by giving out rewards and discounted rides to those who will get the COVID-19 jab.

“Kailangan nating ibalik ang kumpiyansa ng mga tao sa paggamit ng pampublikong transportasyon. Kung bakunado ka, mas protektado ka laban sa COVID,” Transportation Secretary Art Tugade said in a statement.

“We thank the LTFRB and Grab Philippines for this partnership. Malaking tulong ito para mahikayat at mas maging kumpiyansa ang ating mga kababayan na magpabakuna,” he added.

The agencies are also finding ways to launch several mobile vaccination hubs to boost their inoculation efforts within and outside of Metro Manila.

Last May, the ride-hailing firm launched the GrabBayanihan Vaccination Support Program that focuses on vaccine access and education.

“As we all work towards a safe and gradual recovery for our communities, Grab will continue to leverage its platform and technology to ensure that our kababayans have the means to get inoculated,” Vera Cruz said.