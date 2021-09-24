‘One million won ang lasa’: Valenzuela cafe promotes menu with ‘Squid Game’ reference

A cafe in Valenzuela promoted one of its menu items by referencing the South Korean survival drama series “Squid Game” and sharing a photo of the freaky doll seen in the show.

TeaSpoon Cafe on Thursday invited the public to have a taste of its adobong pusit, or a squid stewed in vinegar, soy sauce and squid ink, with the following caption:

“Wag ka mag-alala, worth one million won ang lasa ng Adobong Pusit namin.”

It was accompanied by a kissing face emoji.

“One million won” is a reference to the show’s tagline “45.6 Billion is Child’s Play,” which refers to the prize money of the game’s ultimate winner.

The post is also accompanied by a picture of the doll known for appearing in the pilot episode of the series which signals players to stop and go during the “Red Light, Green Light” game.

It has also been spotted in Robinsons Galleria‘s east wing entrance, aimed at monitoring jaywalkers crossing the mall’s nearby street.

TeaSpoon Cafe said that Filipinos can have a taste of their meal by ordering it through GrabFood, contacting them at their number 0906 271 2211, or through their Facebook Messenger.

The cafe serves stuffed burgers, fries, milk teas and meals like pork cutlet curry, chicken teriyaki, crunchy katsudon and Salisbury steak, among others.

Meanwhile, “Squid Game” debuted on Netflix Philippines last week and immediately became a trending topic on social media.

The show is about 456 contestants who risk their lives in a mysterious survival game for a chance to win 45.6 billion won (South Korean currency).

All of them are cash-strapped individuals who accept strange invitations to participate in the game without knowing that the cost of losing is death.

The series is directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk who is well known for his award-winning films like “Silenced,” “Miss Granny,” and “The Fortress.”