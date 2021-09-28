Miss Universe Philippines titleholders’ final photoshoot gives off ‘Encantadia’ vibes

Season 2 cast? The next sang’gres?

The latest photoshoot of the 2020 Miss Universe Philippines beauty queens is giving Filipinos “Encantadia” vibes.

The social media accounts of the national pageant on Tuesday shared pictures of Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo, first runner-up Bella Ysmael, second runner-up Michele Gumabao, third runner-up Pauline Amelinckx and fourth runner-up Billie Hakenson.

“In full bloom. They say that queens blossom even more after their reign. That couldn’t be truer with our 2020 Miss Universe Philippines queens. Their ethereal beauties shine in their last photoshoot as the reigning queens,” its caption reads.

Rabiya, the reigning winner, is pictured in a gold gown.

Bella is dressed in brown while Michele is in the color of her alma mater, De La Salle University.

Meanwhile, Pauline is in a blue gown while Billie is in a maroon ensemble.

The photoshoot, together with its forest-like backdrop, reminded pageant enthusiasts of the popular GMA fantasy drama series “Encantadia” which introduces four divided kingdoms full of mythical entities in an enchanted realm, the Encantandia.

Its tranquility is dependent on four gemstones kept by the kingdoms which represent air, earth, fire and water.

The plot revolves around the keeper of the gemstones, four sisters or sang’gres, and the effects when one of them plots the downfall of another who succeeds the throne as a ruler.

In the series, sang’gre is a title used for “diwatas” or fairies with royal blood.

Some Filipinos commented that the reigning beauty queen’s looks are giving them vibes from the popular series.

“Reyna Minea (and) The Four Sang’gre, MU (Miss Universe) Encantadia inspired photo,” a Facebook user wrote in the comments.

“New movie: Encantadia MUP (Miss Universe Philippines) Edition,” another online user commented.

Others even assigned them characters.

“MUP 2021 – Encantadia Edition. Rabiya – Reyna Mines, Bella – Danaya, MG (Michele Gumabao) – Alena, Pauline – Amihan, Billie – Pirena,” a Facebook user said.

“Nandito na mga susunod na Sang’gre!” another online user exclaimed.

“Nakaka-excite, may Season 2 na ‘yung Encantadia. Cheret!” wrote a different Filipino.

The 2020 edition of Miss Universe Philippines is also the first of its kind under the new Miss Universe Philippines Organization headed by Miss Universe 2011 3rd runner-up Shamcey Supsup.

Previously, the Philippine franchise of Miss Universe is under Binibining Pilipinas Charities, Inc., headed by Stella Araneta, a former beauty queen herself.

The New York-based Miss Universe Organization said that its partnership with the Miss Universe Philippines Organization will “lead the country towards its continued quest to share the beauty and grace of the Filipina to the rest of the world.”

“Rooted in the same strong foundations that have earned the country title after title in the past half-century, the Miss Universe Philippines Organization is poised to bring the Miss Universe franchise to greater heights,” it said before.

Meanwhile, the coronation of the Miss Universe Philippines for this year will be held at the Henann Resort Convention Center in Panglao, Bohol on September 30.

The winner of the beauty pageant will represent the country in the 70th Miss Universe to be held in Israel.