Miss Antique seeks prayers for Miss Universe Philippines ‘sisters’ ahead of coronation night

Miss Universe Philippines 2021 candidate Noelyn Rose Campos is asking the public for prayers so that she and the rest of her “sisters” may never encounter any mishap on the final day of the competition.

The representative of Antique on Thursday addressed her fans through Instagram Stories and expressed her gratitude for their continuous support of her journey in the national pageant.

She also asked them to pray for her fellow candidates as they reach the conclusion of the competition.

“I only have one favor to ask for your guys, and I’ve been doing this since college pa lang ako. Please, if you can say a prayer for me and my sisters,” Noelyn said.

“Help me pray na sana walang mapatid sa presentations namin, sana walang matapilok, sana walang mablangko sa questions and answers so that we can give you all the show that you deserve. We’ve been working hard for this, maraming, maraming salamat po for your support,” she added.

The Miss Universe Philippines 2021 is the second edition of the national pageant under the helm of the Miss Universe Philippines Organization headed by former beauty queen Shamcey Supsup.

It is also the second time that the competition is being held under quarantine restrictions due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, pageant enthusiasts backed Noelyn up on Facebook and shared their own hopes for the competition as well.

“Prayer ko is sana ‘wag i-bash kung sino ang mananalo ng MUPH at titles. At sana ‘wag din sila i-compare dahil lahat po sila ay may kanya-kanyang galing at talino, at lahat sila ay ginagawa ang lahat ng makakaya nila at binibigay nila ang pagod at pawis para sa kanilang mga supporters. Enjoyin lang natin, ‘wag mag laitan,” a Facebook user said.

“We’re hoping and praying for all of you. Sana gabayan kayo ng Panginoon all throughout ng show,” an online user commented.

“Yes! Also praying for a very fair competition. May the most deserving woman wins,” a different fan likewise shared.

The much-anticipated coronation will take place at the Henann Resort Alona Beach in Panglao, Bohol this Thursday night.

It will be streamed live on KTX.ph while a delayed telecast will be aired on GMA Network on October 3.

The winner of the beauty pageant will represent the country in the 70th Miss Universe to be held in Israel.