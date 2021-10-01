‘Inspiration to every Filipino’: Proud girlfriend cheers Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Bea Gomez

The long-time girlfriend of newly crowned Miss Universe Philippines Beatrice Luigi Gomez congratulated the beauty queen in a heartfelt post on Instagram.

Gomez, the representative of Cebu City, bested 27 other candidates during the grand coronation night at the Hennan Resort Alona Beach in Panglao, Bohol on September 30.

She will represent the Philippines on the international stage of Miss Universe in Israel this December.

Her girlfriend Kate Jagdon, a disc jockey in Cebu City, posted on October 1 Gomez’s official photo from the Miss Universe Philippines page.

She then described her achievement as an inspiration to all.

“You have proved once again @beatriceluigigmz that you’re worthy of all the big things in life. Congratulations to you for doing it once again! We are so proud of you!” Jagdon wrote.

“The new Ms. Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Luigi Gomez and the rest of her court, besting over 99 other candidates in the competition. Your journey of being authentic is an inspiration to every Filipino,” she added.

Jagdon also thanked beauty camp Aces and Queens, designer Furne One Amato, fashion stylist Dominic Moreno and several personalities who took care of Gomez and prepared her well for the prestigious pageant.

Gomez first revealed her relationship with Jagdon during the Interview Challenge of the competition last August.

This was live-streamed on Empire Philippines’ YouTube channel.

“I love sports and my favorite game is volleyball and when I have free time, I go to the beach. I go scuba diving and when I want to spice up my workouts, I do a few round of boxing,” she said.

“I do most of these things with my girlfriend Kate. We’ve been together for six years, going seven in a few months,” she added.

Following Gomez’ win, Catriona Gray, Miss Universe 2018, joined the chorus of cheers for the new queen who won the coveted crown.

“Congratulations Beatrice Luigi Gomez our new Miss Universe Philippines (Philippine flag emojis),” Gray wrote.

Advocates of LGBT rights also celebrated Gomez’ historic win as the first member of the LGBT community in the Philippines to be a candidate for an international beauty contest.

“Tonight, herstory was made. Beatrice Gomez is our first ever openly lesbian Miss Universe Philippines!” wrote UP Babaylan, an LGBT advocacy group, on Facebook with a purple emoji and pride flag emoji.

“Our new Miss Universe Philippines is a woman of substance and a proud member of the #LGBT community (pride flag emoji) Congratulations, Beatrice Luigi Gomez. The universe will soon be yours,” one user wrote.

“She is Beatrice Luigi Gomez from Cebu City. An advocate of Gender Sensitivity and Awareness. Here’s to a year reign of inclusivity and equality! Mabuhay ang Bahaghari!” another user said.

“Miss Universe Philippines said gay rights (pride flag emoji),” one user said.

