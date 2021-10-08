Spotted: COVIDman urges COC filers’ supporters to follow social distancing rules

Amid the sea of crowd in the vicinity of the certificate of candidacy filing in Pasay City, a man dressed in COVID-19-themed costume stood out.

The man’s name is Rechie Susarno and he calls himself “COVIDMan.” His mission is to help enforce health and safety protocols.

Media outlets reported that he has been urging supporters of the 2022 public official aspirants to follow the social distancing measures.

He is also urging them to get vaccinated.

This was, however, not the first time, he did this. He has been visiting various areas including the cities of Manila, Taguig, Quezon and Pasay as well as the municipality of Pateros to promote his anti-COVID-19 advocacy.

COVIDman travels to various places to promote his advocacy using his own expenses.

He added that he does not want to take monetary donations as he just wants the public to follow COVID-19 protocols.

In an online interview with Interaksyon, COVIDman said he got this idea after his siblings got infected by COVID-19.

“Kasi nakita ko ‘yung mga kapatid ko noong nagka-COVID po sila. Thats why I prayed to God asking kung pano po ako maka help sa community. He gave me this idea . It’s from the Lord po talaga ang wisdom,” he said.

He is also sharing this advocacy on his social media accounts Covid Man Official on YouTube and Tiktok account, CovidManinTiktok.

The COC filing for the 2022 national elections concluded on Friday at the Harbor Garden Tent, Sofitel Manila in Pasay City.

Several supporters of potential 2022 candidates gathered outside to rally behind their bets.

Commission on Elections spokesperson James Jimenez early this week warned “politicians who allow mass gatherings of their supporters, are the ones to blame if their pre-COC filing rallies turn out to be superspreaders.”

