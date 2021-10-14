CLOY-inspired online store asks for relief, cash assistance for ‘Maring’ victims

An online store from the Cordillera region called for donations online for victims of Severe Tropical Storm “Maring” that caused heavy flooding in many parts of Luzon last Monday.

The store called Cordillera Landing on You (CLOY), which is inspired by the Korean drama “Crash Landing on You,” made this appeal on social media.

It also made a reference to Captain Ri, a protagonist in the Korean drama, on its Facebook post.

“Capt. Ri calls for help. Typhoon Maring has caused much damage to Benguet and nearby provinces. Affected families need help to recover and rebuild,” their post read.

The CLOY store team also specified that they needed relief goods such as clothes, blankets and hygiene kits. Those who wish to give aid may also send cash donations.

“If you want to help out, you may send relief goods such as clothes, blankets, hygiene kits, etc., and we’ll transport them from NCR to Benguet. We will turn over in-kind assistance to the local Red Cross,” the store said.

“If you wish to help by giving cash, we will use the cash to buy rice from CLOYer Mark from Bulacan so we can also help Mark and his fellow rice farmers. Send us a message for details on how to send assistance,” it added.

Teddy Baguilat Jr., a senatorial aspirant and a member of the CLOY team, also made the same call for donations on Twitter.

“Call for donations: Cordillera Landing on You CLOY wants to help the people of Benguet who were affected by Typhoon Maring,” Baguilat said.

“If you want to donate cash and/or in kind, send us a message on the CLOY page, or text to 09178610724 for details. Salamat,” he added.

The CLOY online store opened in 2020 during the start of the tough lockdowns in the country.

It sells different local products from the Cordillera region to help boost the livelihood of farmers affected by the shutdown of tourism and businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cordillera farmers were also not spared during the onslaught of Maring on Monday night, October 11.

Photos and videos that surfaced and were reported online showed submerged houses and farmlands in Northern Luzon, Palawan and other provinces.

In the latest bulletin of the Department of Agriculture, the total damage and losses that Maring left amount to a staggering P979.97 million.

This affects 35,429 farmers and fisherfolk.

This also equates to a volume of production loss at 59,514 metric tons (MT) and 52,132 hectares of agricultural areas.

Affected regions are: