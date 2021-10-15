Earthquake tips, emergency hotlines, prayers flood feed as tremor hits Camarines Sur

Filipino Twitter users gave earthquake safety tips and sought prayers for Camarines Sur residents who were affected by a magnitude 4.3 earthquake and a series of tremors.

State seismologists recorded the earthquake at 10:08 p.m. on Thursday. The tremor’s epicenter was traced 7 kilometers southwest of the Canaman town. It has a depth of focus of one kilometer and was tectonic in origin.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said that based on instrumental intensities, Intensity VI or very strong shaking was felt in Pili, Camarines Sur.

Intensity V, which is characterized by very strong vibration, was felt in Sipocot, Camarines Sur while Intensity III or weak shaking was felt in Iriga City, Camarines Sur.

Intensity II or slightly felt shaking was experienced in Legazpi City, Albay while Intensity I or scarcely perceptible shaking was felt in Mercedes, Camarines Norte.

Reported intensities were also felt in Canaman, Camarines Sur (Intensity V); Calabanga, Camaligan, Gainza, Ocampo, Pili, and Sipocot, Camarines Sur (Intensity IV); City of Naga (Intensity III) and Buhi, Camarines Sur (Intensity II).

Another series of earthquakes were felt in Camarines Sur following the recorded 4.3 magnitude tremor, based on Phivolcs’ bulletins. These are the following with recorded and instrumental intensities:

Naga City eventually landed on Philippine Twitter’s top trending list on Friday as Filipinos asked for prayers, shared emergency hotlines and earthquake survival tips.

According to reports, those in the area said the strongest tremor lasted for seven seconds and sounded like a “big truck traversing on a rough road.”

“To my Bicolano moots (mutuals) esp. those who are staying in Naga and Canaman, pls. stay safe and be vigilant at all times. Be ready for the aftershocks. Just stay calm. Avoid panicking. Don’t forget to pray,” a Twitter user said.

“Let us all pray for the safety of the people who live in Naga City. They experienced earthquake earlier at 10 p.m. then started experiencing aftershocks since 1 a.m. As of now, there are 7 shakes occurred. This is terrifying, Lord,” another online user said.

Others shared contact numbers that may be reached by those in need.

Some posted guides on what to bring in go bags or survival kits in cases of emergencies.

sharing these in case i have naga city / camsur moots. stay alert guys! NAGA CITY EMERGENCY HOTLINE NUMBERS 472-3000

0908-885-3000

0956-776-3000 pic.twitter.com/QkNvVCBYmT — 𐂂 🎀 (@bambikart) October 14, 2021

The Naga City government also posted important numbers on its account.

‼️ EMERGENCY NUMBERS ‼️

📌Contact the Naga City Emergency Hotline thru:

📱 MOBILE

SMART — 0908 525 3000 / 0908 885 3000

GLOBE — 0956 776 3000

☎️ LANDLINE

GLOBE — 205-2980

PLDT — 871-2050

LOCAL 3000 or 3001 ‼️ LOCAL EMERGENCY CONTACT NUMBERS ‼️https://t.co/ka3EHHqYVi pic.twitter.com/9exTs1lMnT — Naga City Government (@nagacitygov) October 14, 2021

In cases of earthquakes, Phivolcs advises the public to practice the “duck, cover and hold” procedure.

Individuals are advised to drop whatever they are doing and duck to the nearest table or a structure that can protect them from any potential debris that may fall.